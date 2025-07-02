ETV Bharat / offbeat

Inspired By COVID-19 Pandemic, Rajasthan Innovator Develops E-Glove To Extend Helping Hand To Needy

Bhilwara: In 2020, when COVID-19 pandemic had brought the whole world to a grinding halt and enforced social distancing to contain the deadly virus, serial innovator Rakesh Kumar Jain thought of bridging the distance.

Years down the line, Jain, hailing from Rajasthan's Bhilwara and working as an Assistant Professor in a private college in Udaipur, has designed 'e-glove' to facilitate elderly, sick and specially-abled. The device is specially designed to help such people, who can send signals to their family members or caretakers when in need.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Jain said he has named the e-glove model as 'Automatic Wearable Assistant Glove'.

How Does The e-Glove Work?

Explaining the mechanism behind the working of the e-glove, Jain said that the device has two sections: transmitter and receiver. The transmitter part is fitted in the gloves, which the user can wear or keep with him. The receiver is placed a distance apart from the transmitter to alert the caretaker. Jain said that each of the five fingers of the glove has been programmed for different functions. As soon as a finger or thumb touches the transmitter, a signal is sent up to 100 meters and the hooter starts ringing, added Jain.

If the caretaker or family members are unable to hear the sound of the hooter, a message is immediately sent to their mobile phone. This helps in taking care of the patient or the elderly in time.