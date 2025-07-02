Inspired By COVID-19 Pandemic, Rajasthan Innovator Develops E-Glove To Extend Helping Hand To Needy

Bhilwara: In 2020, when COVID-19 pandemic had brought the whole world to a grinding halt and enforced social distancing to contain the deadly virus, serial innovator Rakesh Kumar Jain thought of bridging the distance.
Years down the line, Jain, hailing from Rajasthan's Bhilwara and working as an Assistant Professor in a private college in Udaipur, has designed 'e-glove' to facilitate elderly, sick and specially-abled. The device is specially designed to help such people, who can send signals to their family members or caretakers when in need.
In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Jain said he has named the e-glove model as 'Automatic Wearable Assistant Glove'.
How Does The e-Glove Work?
Explaining the mechanism behind the working of the e-glove, Jain said that the device has two sections: transmitter and receiver. The transmitter part is fitted in the gloves, which the user can wear or keep with him. The receiver is placed a distance apart from the transmitter to alert the caretaker. Jain said that each of the five fingers of the glove has been programmed for different functions. As soon as a finger or thumb touches the transmitter, a signal is sent up to 100 meters and the hooter starts ringing, added Jain.
If the caretaker or family members are unable to hear the sound of the hooter, a message is immediately sent to their mobile phone. This helps in taking care of the patient or the elderly in time.
Jain said that within 10 seconds it will be visible on the display whether the user needs food, medicine or anything else. This will enable the caretaker to immediately get information about the patient's need to help him or her. Jain said that it cost him mere Rs 700 to make the device model.
“The e-glove model uses a 433 MHz TX-RX module to send and receive signals. This entire project is based on the interface of Arduino-Uno platform, 433 MHz TX module and 16.2 LCD display,” Jain explained. The device is also fitted with a GPS module, so that the patient's location can be tracked through satellite.
How COVID-19 Inspired The Device
Jain said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, people were not able to attend patients due to social distancing in a bid to contain the chain of virus which he said sparked an idea in his mind about developing the device.
Rakesh has also applied to get it registered under the MSME scheme and wants to further advance his model through Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), so that it can be prepared on a large scale and made available to help the common man.
The Many Achievements Of The Serial Innovator
Jain has so far registered 31 copyrights (under Copyright Act 1957), 9 Indian design patent registrations and 3 utility patents to his name. The serial innovator credits his success to his father Anil Kumar Jain, mother Gunmala Jain and Dr. N.S. Rathore. His dream is to make an invention that proves useful for humanity. Jain works as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Electronics and Communication in a private college in Udaipur.
