A Grandfather's Call, Return To Roots And Farming Revolution: The Inspiring Story Of Haryana Judoka-Turned Potato Seed Innovator

Kurukshetra: In his heyday as a martial arts champion, Harvinder Singh donned India's colours with pride. He was never shy of experiments and innovations, which kept him moving, overcoming challenges.

Now, decades later, the same sportsman's spirit came in handy as an entrepreneur for him. The role has reversed for Singh, but his passion for innovation has not diminished.

Thanks to innovative agricultural techniques devised by Singh in potato cultivation. Kurukshetra, his native district, has topped in potato production. Much credit goes to Harvinder, who put his investment and hard work into improved and new methods of potato production.

Now, the resident of Shahjadpur village in Kurukshetra, has achieved such a milestone in potato seed production that his seeds are in demand throughout India. Farmers are reaping high yields from his seeds and earning substantial profits. His dedication and scientific approach took farming to new heights.

While talking to ETV Bharat, Singh admitted that his decision to start potato farming changed the course of his life.

"I have studied at a hostel during my school days. I had no interest in farming, but soon after my grandfather asked me to start farming, I returned from the USA. As a judo player, I represented India in Judo. I became a black belt in 1998. I decided to honour my grandfather and make farming my mission. I'm happy that potato seeds invented by us are now high in demand across India," Singh said.

A Growing Empire: Farming with purpose