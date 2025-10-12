A Grandfather's Call, Return To Roots And Farming Revolution: The Inspiring Story Of Haryana Judoka-Turned Potato Seed Innovator
Harvinder Singh's remarkable transformation from a martial artist to a successful agri-entrepreneur showcases the unyielding power of passion, dedication, and ingenuity.
Published : October 12, 2025 at 5:12 PM IST|
Updated : October 12, 2025 at 5:24 PM IST
Kurukshetra: In his heyday as a martial arts champion, Harvinder Singh donned India's colours with pride. He was never shy of experiments and innovations, which kept him moving, overcoming challenges.
Now, decades later, the same sportsman's spirit came in handy as an entrepreneur for him. The role has reversed for Singh, but his passion for innovation has not diminished.
Thanks to innovative agricultural techniques devised by Singh in potato cultivation. Kurukshetra, his native district, has topped in potato production. Much credit goes to Harvinder, who put his investment and hard work into improved and new methods of potato production.
Now, the resident of Shahjadpur village in Kurukshetra, has achieved such a milestone in potato seed production that his seeds are in demand throughout India. Farmers are reaping high yields from his seeds and earning substantial profits. His dedication and scientific approach took farming to new heights.
While talking to ETV Bharat, Singh admitted that his decision to start potato farming changed the course of his life.
"I have studied at a hostel during my school days. I had no interest in farming, but soon after my grandfather asked me to start farming, I returned from the USA. As a judo player, I represented India in Judo. I became a black belt in 1998. I decided to honour my grandfather and make farming my mission. I'm happy that potato seeds invented by us are now high in demand across India," Singh said.
A Growing Empire: Farming with purpose
Singh said whenever he went to buy seeds, he would wonder how seeds are produced. Unable to find answers from scientists, he decided to learn the art himself. In 2007, he began potato seed production and launched his own firm, Noor Agro Farm.
Harvinder Singh cultivates potatoes over 200 acres of land. Furthermore, he focuses on disease-free and high-yielding varieties. The speciality of his seeds is that they are less prone to diseases, preventing losses for farmers.
Harvinder Singh not only works for farmers, but also with two major companies that manufacture French fries and chips. Companies order varieties based on their needs, and he produces seeds accordingly. He believes that seed production yields higher profits than simple farming.
Innovation in potato farming: 10 potato varieties
Harvinder Singh has developed 10 major potato varieties, including Kufri Pukhraj, Kufri Karan, Kufri Jyoti, Kufri Uday, and LR. These varieties are supplied to Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and the Southern states. "I focus on developing varieties based on the soil and climate, ensuring farmers get a good yield, and minimising the risk of losses," Singh added.
A source of livelihood others
Harvinder Singh's farm is no longer just an agricultural unit but an employment hub. Ramesh Chand and Rakesh Chopra, who are emoyed at Singh's firm, said over 100 work at the seeds firm. "Both men and women are finding employment here. This eliminates the need for villagers to travel outside, providing them with a source of income near their homes," Chopra said.
Known for his innovation in agriculture, Singh has received awards like the Krishi Ratna from the government. He has given a new dimension to traditional farming with a scientific approach and dedication. The former Judo player has become an inspiration for farmers across the country, who see farming not just as a means of livelihood, but as a means of respect and success.
Read more