ETV Bharat / offbeat

A 'Good-Hearted' Industrialist's Private Initiative Ends Flood Misery Of Farmers, Saves 10,000 Acres of Farmland

Kakumanu: For generations, farmers in the Kakumanu and Pedanandipadu mandals endured the bitter cycle of heavy rains and flooded fields, leading to significant crop losses. While successive governments failed to address the issue, a long-standing crisis was finally resolved this year by the timely intervention of Karumanchi Prasad, an industrialist from Kakumanu.

Having recognised the farmers' plight, Prasad took matters into his own hands, investing Rs 18 lakhs of his personal funds to desilt and restore the region's crucial irrigation network. The fields in these areas were regularly waterlogged because floodwater from the farmlands was unable to reach the Nallamada stream in Appapuram through the Kache Drain, No. 5 and No. 6 canals, which stretch over six kilometers from Garikapadu to Kommamur.

Years of neglect had left these channels clogged with silt, obstructing the flow of water and causing widespread losses to paddy crops.

Before the 2024 Kharif season, Karumanchi Prasad personally funded and oversaw the desilting of these canals. As a result, even during the heavy rains in August, water flowed freely through the drains, saving crops from inundation. The move has protected paddy cultivation in nearly 10,000 acres across villages including Garikapadu, Bikepalem, Telagayapalem, Chinakakumanu, Appapuram, Kakumanu, Kommur, and Kondapatur.