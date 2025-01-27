A Giant Cake Among 1008 Types Of Prasad Offered To Bagalamukhi Deity Of Balasore In Odisha

Balasore: This year, the offerings made at Maa Bagalamukhi temple on the occasion of the deity's birth anniversary, seemed different. Maybe because, the biggest offering among the 1008 types of prasad was a cake with icing marked 'Maa" in Odia. While the massive cake took a major space, those in other containers and packets were kept all around the space in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Myriad colors of food was a treat for the eyes but the amalgamation of flavours coming out from the prasad was no less tempting.

The prasad items included sweets, dry fruits, traditional dishes, chocolates, and fresh fruits, all prepared by the devotees who had come from far and wide. However, other than dry fruits, the food offered is prepared within the temple premises and not bought. "Because each item is a token of gratitude and faith, we all cook here,” said Mansi Panda, a devotee who cooked a sweet delicacy.

Deity Bagalamukhi (ETV Bharat)

Ever since the temple was established in 2013, the tradition of offering food has been on. And every year, the grand spectacle is witnessed in the temple by hundreds of devotees. “When we started, only a few people participated, but now devotees come in large numbers, bringing unique dishes for Maa,” said Santosh Prusty, a a member of the temple committee.

It is believed that devotees, as a mark of wish fulfilment, prepare food and offer it at the deity's temple. The entire premises turns into a place of faith and every year, the number of dishes offered increases. “But we have always seen more than 1008 dishes being offered. I’ve been visiting Maa since 2014, and she has always answered my prayers,” said Rabita Das, who offered 10 types of Indian pancakes this year. As the event concluded on Monday, all the prasad was distributed to those present at the temple. Some ate, while many others took some along.

A variety of prasad offered to Bagalamukhi (ETV Bharat)

The event was not just about food but also about faith and community. From making special cakes to others observing fasts, people come with trust on the deity. “Observing the Krushnapakhya Chaturdashi (today) fast brings peace and prosperity to our homes,” said Deepika Dash, who is a regular visitor to the temple.

The event that continues for three days sees a Kalas Yatra amid chants of Vedic hymns besides the regular Surya Puja and Bagala Mantra Archan. A Mahayagna (havan) is also organised which concludes on the last day with 'Purnahuti' (culmination), marking the end of the festivities.

Acharya Aditya Narayan Mishra, the temple’s head servitor said, “The 1008 dishes is a reflection of the massive faith people have on the deity. They unite within the temple premises and together prepare the delicacies to offer. It is believed that the deity presents herself on one of the days.”

Prasad of many flavours at the temple (ETV Bharat)

Santosh Prusty, who has been associated with the temple since the beginning shared his experience. "When we started imagining the temple in 2013, there was nothing, not even power connection. We tried to lay the foundation stone but all of a sudden, by the goddesses' grace, a benevolent devotee helped us with a piece of land and money for the temple construction," he informed.

Since then, the event has been happening every year. The gathering of devotees has also reportedly been increasing gradually, and so have the number of dishes offered as prasad.