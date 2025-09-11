A Final Farewell: The Story Of Rajkumar Pansi To Honour the Dead
Rajkumar, on a mission to immerse unclaimed bone ashes, has completed over 4500 asthi visarjan rituals in 14 years
Published : September 11, 2025 at 2:39 PM IST
Bhopal: For nearly 14 years, Harda Nagar Palika employee Rajkumar Pansi has been a solitary guardian of dignity for the unclaimed dead of Bhopal. His mission began in 2011 at the Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat, where he was astounded to find hundreds of bundles of bone ashes lying abandoned.
"I decided to immerse these bones because I believed it was a pious act," Pansi said. His mission began after a revelation from AK Saudan, the crematorium's then-president. Saudan, who explained that there wasn't enough safe space to store the mortal remains of those who died far from home and have not yet got the chance to complete their final journey after death.
This was the trigger for Rajkumar to take up an onerous job of immersing the unclaimed bone ashes lying in the crematorium for years. "I decided that I will immerse these bones. I thought that this is also a kind of pious act. Although when I told my wife about this, at first she declined. But later she realised that this is a holy act and my journey of a mission began from that day," Rajkumar narrated.
After he started immersing the unclaimed bone ashes in 2011, he has carried more than 4500 bone ashes from Bhopal to Allahabad Triveni Ghat and immersed them. With the holy calendar of 'Tarpan' (the Hindu ritual of honouring the ancestors) commencing, Rajkumar found it a disgrace for those families who had cremated their near and dear ones but never bothered to come back to complete the final funeral act and complete the journey of the dead. The bone ashes are tied in cloth bundles and piled up in the crematorium.
Immersion of the ashes and bone fragments (asthi) of a cremated person into a sacred river is an important Hindu practice. This final funeral rite is performed to help the departed soul attain ‘moksha’ (liberation) from the cycle of rebirth.
The practice honours the belief that the departed soul's journey is not complete until this final homage is paid. With the immersion, the ashes or the mortal remains merge with nature, completing the soul's transition. Normally, the bereaved family carries the ‘Aasthi kalash’ (an earthen pot containing the bone ashes after the body is cremated) to a sacred river. The ashes are then immersed in the flowing water with final prayers for the departed soul’s peaceful transition.
Mamtaesh Sharma, an official of Vishram Ghat, says that "20 to 25 funerals are performed here every day. Many of them are those who come to Bhopal from far-off places for treatment, but die here during treatment. There are about 45 bones in the bone locker of Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat in Bhopal, which no one has come to take for the last several days."
Fund shortage also becomes a hindrance
Rajkumar Pansi says that "A large number of people who leave unclaimed bones are those who die in Bhopal during treatment. Somehow, they perform the last rites here, but later do not return."
Mamtaesh Sharma says that "Many such bones are collected and kept. They cannot be thrown away like this. One reason behind this is also financial constraints.”
Pansi says that help is received from the government for the last rites, but there is also an expense in going to Allahabad for immersion of the bones. "My effort is that such bones should also be respected," he added.