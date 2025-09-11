ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Final Farewell: The Story Of Rajkumar Pansi To Honour the Dead

Bhopal: For nearly 14 years, Harda Nagar Palika employee Rajkumar Pansi has been a solitary guardian of dignity for the unclaimed dead of Bhopal. His mission began in 2011 at the Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat, where he was astounded to find hundreds of bundles of bone ashes lying abandoned.

"I decided to immerse these bones because I believed it was a pious act," Pansi said. His mission began after a revelation from AK Saudan, the crematorium's then-president. Saudan, who explained that there wasn't enough safe space to store the mortal remains of those who died far from home and have not yet got the chance to complete their final journey after death.

This was the trigger for Rajkumar to take up an onerous job of immersing the unclaimed bone ashes lying in the crematorium for years. "I decided that I will immerse these bones. I thought that this is also a kind of pious act. Although when I told my wife about this, at first she declined. But later she realised that this is a holy act and my journey of a mission began from that day," Rajkumar narrated.

After he started immersing the unclaimed bone ashes in 2011, he has carried more than 4500 bone ashes from Bhopal to Allahabad Triveni Ghat and immersed them. With the holy calendar of 'Tarpan' (the Hindu ritual of honouring the ancestors) commencing, Rajkumar found it a disgrace for those families who had cremated their near and dear ones but never bothered to come back to complete the final funeral act and complete the journey of the dead. The bone ashes are tied in cloth bundles and piled up in the crematorium.

Immersion of the ashes and bone fragments (asthi) of a cremated person into a sacred river is an important Hindu practice. This final funeral rite is performed to help the departed soul attain ‘moksha’ (liberation) from the cycle of rebirth.

The practice honours the belief that the departed soul's journey is not complete until this final homage is paid. With the immersion, the ashes or the mortal remains merge with nature, completing the soul's transition. Normally, the bereaved family carries the ‘Aasthi kalash’ (an earthen pot containing the bone ashes after the body is cremated) to a sacred river. The ashes are then immersed in the flowing water with final prayers for the departed soul’s peaceful transition.