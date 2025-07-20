New Delhi: As thousands of devotees take part in this year’s Kanwar Yatra, one man’s journey stands out. He carries not just the sacred Ganga water but also his young daughter, sending a message that saving and educating daughters is every parent’s duty and pride.

Kamal, who lives in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, says educating daughters is every parent’s duty and pride. With his unique Kanwar Yatra, he also brings the slogan of ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ (save daughters-educate daughters) given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the upliftment and education of daughters in the country to life.

Kamal says he travelled from Haridwar in Uttarakhand to Rajouri Garden in Delhi, carrying his little daughter Dakshita on his shoulder and carrying a Kanwar of holy Ganga water equal to her weight, on the other hand, as part of a vow to the deity.

A Father’s Unique Kanwar Yatra: Carrying His Daughter And A Message Of Pride (ETV Bharat)

‘Daughters are not a burden, but a pride’

Kamal told ETV Bharat that when Dakshita was seriously ill, he had vowed to Lord Shiva that if she became healthy, he would undertake the Kanwar Yatra by carrying Ganga water equal to her weight. "I am fulfilling that vow now,” he adds.

There is an old and popular legend linked to the Kanwar Yatra, in which a devotee named Shravan Kumar took his parents on a pilgrimage by carrying them on his shoulders. Kamal is setting a similar example by carrying forward the same tradition for his daughter. “I also wanted to give the message to society that daughters are not a burden for the family but are the pride,” Kamal says.

Importance of Kanwar Yatra

Kanwar Yatra is an ancient Hindu pilgrimage in which devotees take Gangajal and do this journey to do Jal Abhishek (ceremonial pouring of water) of Lord Shiva. It is believed that the special blessings from the principal Hindu deity shower on those who do this journey, and he fulfils all the wishes of these Kanwariyas.

Every year in Sawan, Kanwariyas come from far-off places and return to their place after walking with Kanwar filled with Ganga water. This year, the Kanwar Yatra began on July 11 and will end with the end of the Sawan month.