A Family's Initiative To Preserve Telugu Literary Heritage
Shanmukha, an MBA graduate, is continuing the initiative after the death of his father
Published : October 13, 2025 at 7:52 PM IST
Gorantla: Naming Telugu literary figures may be easy for some, but recognising them from their photos is often difficult, even though they are mentioned in textbooks.
Addressing this gap, a family in Sri Satyasai district in Andhra Pradesh has taken the initiative to provide students with photographs of Telugu literary figures along with details of their lives and works. Sunnapuralla Srinivasulu, a Telugu teacher, first experimented with teaching students using a writer’s picture and noticed that children understood the lessons better. He shared this with his wife, Yashoda, also a Telugu teacher, and they together collected and printed photos of 111 literary figures, including details of their works, awards, and other important features.
In 2020, these resources were distributed free of charge to 25 government schools in Gorantla mandal. Teachers used them to introduce poets and writers to children, while also teaching the basics of the Telugu language. Birth and death anniversaries of notable poets are now being observed as part of this program.
Although Srinivasulu passed away last year, his son Shanmukha, an MBA graduate, is continuing the initiative. Today, the project has expanded to cover more than 1,500 schools, featuring profiles of over a thousand writers. A total of Rs. 27 lakh has been invested in this endeavour.
Based on the collected information, a calendar titled 'Telugu Sahithi Kalachakram' has been published, highlighting writers born or deceased in each month. Under the program 'Telugu for Generations', students are also being introduced to the evolution of the Telugu script and epic works like the Ramayana and Mahabharata, fostering both literary appreciation and cultural understanding.
This initiative has become a valuable resource for schools, helping young learners connect with Telugu literature and preserving the legacy of the state’s literary giants for future generations.