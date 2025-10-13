ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Family's Initiative To Preserve Telugu Literary Heritage

Gorantla: Naming Telugu literary figures may be easy for some, but recognising them from their photos is often difficult, even though they are mentioned in textbooks.

Addressing this gap, a family in Sri Satyasai district in Andhra Pradesh has taken the initiative to provide students with photographs of Telugu literary figures along with details of their lives and works. Sunnapuralla Srinivasulu, a Telugu teacher, first experimented with teaching students using a writer’s picture and noticed that children understood the lessons better. He shared this with his wife, Yashoda, also a Telugu teacher, and they together collected and printed photos of 111 literary figures, including details of their works, awards, and other important features.

In 2020, these resources were distributed free of charge to 25 government schools in Gorantla mandal. Teachers used them to introduce poets and writers to children, while also teaching the basics of the Telugu language. Birth and death anniversaries of notable poets are now being observed as part of this program.