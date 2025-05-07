ETV Bharat / offbeat

A family Craftsmanship In Brass Jalhari Survives The Onslaught Of Changing Times

Sagar: There was a time when brass and copper utensils, idols and other equipment started losing their shine in front of the glossy stainless steel. In such a scenario, Rajesh Tamkrar, a third-generation artisan in brass and copper engraving work, was about to leave his work and migrate to some other profession.

But he successfully turned the tide, thanks to one of his relatives from Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, who in 2004 invited Rajesh to go there and start making "Jalhari" in a Shiva temple. When completed, the local people were highly impressed by the craftsmanship of Rajesh Tamkrar.

It marked the beginning of a new chapter in Rajesh's life as he kept on getting orders for making brass and copper Jalhari, one after the other, in Shiva Temples and as many as 150 of those were installed in Shiva temples spreading across Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

People in Bilaspur described this as "blessings" of Lord Shiva, and Rajesh stuck to his profession. The family tradition in this skill goes back to four generations, locals say. Rajesh Tamkrar, who lives at the famous Chakra Ghat of Lakha Banjara Lake, which is known as the identity of Sagar city, has been doing brass and copper engraving work for the last four generations. His father, late Kamta Prasad Tamrakar, opened a utensils shop in 1945 next to the Laxminarayan temple near the Kotwali. Rajesh's father was also an expert in the art of carving brass and copper utensils.

Rajesh Tamrakar's father, Kamta Prasad, used to make brass pinnacles for temples apart from making utensils, and his business was good. Like his father, he also trained his son Rajesh Tamrakar in this skill, and Rajesh Tamrakar picked up the skill.

But with the changing times, stainless steel utensils made brass and copper utensils less attractive. There came a time when Rajesh started thinking of closing his traditional business of carving. He thought people are more and more switching to steel utensils. The thought of abandoning his old business gripped him as he gradually started abandoning brass and copper items. He was switching to selling mostly steel items in his shop.