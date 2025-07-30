A Dream Rekindled In Tamil Nadu: Differently-Abled Mother Realises NEET Dream With Daughter As Guide

Chennai: In a society where most women in households focus solely on their children's education, Amudhavalli, a 49-year-old differently-abled woman from Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu, dared to dream differently and decided to rewrite her own story.

With an unflinching spirit and the unlikely guidance of her daughter, this housewife didn't just chase a lifelong dream of becoming a doctor, but also proved that age couldn't dent her enthusiasm.

Her journey to securing a medical seat after clearing the NEET exam is a shining example of perseverance to revisit her dream and familial love.



Chasing childhood dream

She had harboured a childhood ambition of becoming a doctor. Life, however, had other plans, leading her to physiotherapy and running a clinic to look after her family. She drew inspiration from her daughter, Samyuktha Kripalini, preparing for the challenging NEET exam. Samyuktha's dedication provided the much-needed spark in Amudhavalli.

She decided to join her. The mother-daughter duo's study sessions were unique. For ten hours a day, they studied side-by-side, Samyuktha’s books becoming their shared textbooks.

Amudhavalli said, "I completed my Class 12, 32 years ago. The subjects for the NEET exam are more difficult than the subjects available then. However, I did not give up and studied for 10 hours every day with enthusiasm. I also asked my daughter to clear my doubts. Under her daughter's guidance, I wrote the NEET exam in my first attempt."



A first attempt success: Amudhavalli remarkable NEET score

Amudhavalli participated in the counselling for the special category with dedication and diligence. She chose Virudhunagar Government Medical College in the differently-abled category. Samyuktha accompanied her to the centre.

Her perseverance paid off when she scored 147 marks in the exam, earning her a place in the differently-abled category for Virudhunagar Government Medical College.

Amudhavalli said, "I scored 147 marks in the NEET exam. My daughter Samyuktha Kripalini scored 460 marks. I have got an MBBS seat in Virudhunagar Government Medical College. I had a dream of studying MBBS even before I studied physiotherapy. It has now come true after 32 years."

A proud daughter, Samyukta said, "Just as I helped her in the NEET exam, I will also help my mother in her MBBS studies. I will also clear her doubts on the subjects. I will also study for her and make her study too."