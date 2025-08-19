A Daily Chronicle Of Dedication: Chennai's 94-Year-Old Paper Thatha Delivers More Than Just News

By C. Hussain

Chennai: It is out of a familiar cinematic script. The impoverished hero rises to fame through sheer grit and hard work, often beginning with scenes of the hero delivering newspapers door to door.

But real life, as the saying goes, is often stranger than fiction. In Chennai, the story of Shanmuga Sundaram - a man who has been delivering newspapers since childhood and continues to do so at the age of 94 - is a testament to this fact.

The story of Shanmuga Sundaram, or "Paper Thatha," spread by word of mouth as his friends spoke of his impressive work ethic. Attempts to contact Shanmuga Sundaram by phone were unsuccessful. Phone calls were either put on hold or cut off.

Shanmuga Sundaram (right) (ETV Bharat)

But I finally found him at the newspaper distribution point opposite the Kamaraj Arangam in Teynampet at 5:00 am.

Determined to meet him, I had planned a visit for 4:00 am. The two-wheeler we hired to reach Teynampet began a creak, casting doubts if we could make it before daybreak to the newspaper distribution point.

The fear was that Shanmuga Sundaram would leave before we arrived. At the distribution point, Sivakumar, a long-time newspaper distributor, was introduced.

Sivakumar shared stories about Shanmuga Sundaram’s dedication – rain, floods, storms never stopped the old man, who arrived on time, often wet, while others took cover. Shanmuga will set out carrying fewer papers, due to old age, to distribute at subscribers' homes. His commitment was unwavering.

As the day broke at Teynampet paper dump and the first flicker of lights was visible, Shanmuga Sundaram arrived. He explained he was slightly late because of milk deliveries. He carefully sorted and stacked the newspapers on his bicycle before setting out.

Shanmuga Sundaram (ETV Bharat)

When asked why he continued working, he replied, "I was born in 1931, I'm nearly 94 years old now". He moved back in time to share his past - including his job of managing 10 people in the automobile industry in the 1950s. Then, after a while, he started doing different jobs because the industry was losing money.

In the midst of all this, Shanmuga got married in 1963. He has been married for 63 years and raised five daughters, and married off all five. He left his job in the year 2000, when he started delivering newspapers to many homes and on the delivery list are prominent figures like Kalaignar Karunanidhi and Dayanidhi Maran.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, as business slumped, he ventured into supplying milk and water can deliveries.

Shanmuga Sundaram (ETV Bharat)

“I woke up at 3.30 am every day, got ready and left the house by 4 am. First, I delivered milk packets, then I delivered newspapers and went home. When I started posting papers in 2000, I would post up to 500 copies. Now, I could only post 50,” Shanmuga narrates.

He recalled interactions with 'Kalaignar', M. Karunanidhi, who read the Dinamani newspaper. He remembered a rainy day when Karunanidhi, finding Shanmuga Sundaram drenched in the rains, offered a towel.

When Karunanidhi offered an old-age allowance, he declined, saying he was physically strong. "My wife and I haven't received an old age allowance until now," he said, "We haven't needed it".

Shanmuga Sundaram earns about 500 rupees daily, which he gives to his grandchildren. He plans to stop delivering newspapers on November 4th, 2025, when he turns 95, and will consider applying for the old-age allowance then.

“Come and have tea!” Shanmuga ordered tea for all of us, rendering us speechless. His kindness was touching. This 94-year-old man continues to inspire with his dedication and spirit.