A Cane-Crafted Legacy That Defied Bullets: Assam Man Struggles To Preserve Late Grandfather's Lost Heritage

Lakhimpur: Imagine this: an affluent farmer from the Assam-Arunachal border, nearly a century ago, setting out to meet his son's prospective bride. He's walking along the path, dressed head-to-toe in cane attire. His shirt, jacket, pants, and hat are made of cane.
He holds a cane walking stick; a cane bag is slung on his shoulder and wears a cane watch and spectacle as well. He is, in essence, a walking masterpiece of cane craftsmanship.
Unbelievable it may sound, but it was a reality once, showcasing Assam's rich cane artistry through remarkably preserved, century-old cane clothing and accessories used in daily life. In olden times, when trendy and expensive outfits didn't exist, some individuals made fashion statements through such cane-crafted unique attires.
A family's priceless collection
A complete set of century-old cane attire, including shirts and pants, is still meticulously preserved by a family at Boginadi of Lakhimpur district in Assam. These invaluable remnants of the past are safeguarded by Ramdhan Saikia's family in Boginadi. Ramdhan Saikia's grandfather, Golap Saikia, who crafted these priceless cane artifacts, are now considered rare treasures.
The third generation of this farming family continues to carefully preserve these unique items, passed down from their grandfather, for over a hundred years. Their home in Germany Chuk houses a myriad of cane creations, including shirts, pants, hats, watches, spectacles, walking sticks, vases, and xorais (traditional Assamese offering trays) and statue of Mahatma Gandhi.
Ramdhan Saikia, 44, said, "My grandfather, Golap Saikia, crafted all these cane items. He used them as symbols of his aristocracy. My grandfather would attend gatherings, weddings, and various social events dressed in his cane outfits only."
Priceless gifts, President's recognition
Ramdhan recounts hearing from his father that his grandfather even wore such an outfit when he went to meet a prospective bride. "My grandfather wore this attire when he went to see my mother for my father for a match," Ramdhan reiterates. "He gifted my mother cane necklaces, earrings, and other ornaments. My grandmother used to say that the value of such cane gifts at that time was even greater than gold."
Beyond personal use, Golap Saikia's exquisite cane craftsmanship also earned him national recognition. Ramdhan Saikia proudly states, "My grandfather not only wore cane clothes to meetings and social events but also crafted these items and put them on exhibition. He held exhibitions in various places including Kerala, Cochin, Kolkata, Delhi, and Indonesia. For his cane creations, he even received a Presidential Award."
Clothing That Defied Bullets
Sharing stories passed down through his family, grandson Ramdhan Saikia says, "In those days, such cane-made clothes were even worn during battles. Everyone who knows our family is aware of the fact that during the freedom movement under British rule, my grandfather made these cane jackets and gave them to people so that bullets wouldn't penetrate their chests. Because even gunshots couldn't pierce these cave clothes."
Furthermore, during India's freedom movement, Golap Saikia crafted numerous statues of Mahatma Gandhi out of cane and distributed them among the people. Though there's no concrete evidence, the family proudly maintains that when Mahatma Gandhi visited Assam during the freedom movement, he met him, gifted one of these cane statues to the leader.
According to Ramdhan Saikia, some of these invaluable items, carefully preserved by the family for generations, have been lost or damaged due to floods and soil erosion. The family had to be displaced so many times for floods and erosions.
The grandson sadly recounts that in 1987 Golap Saikia took his last breath at around 98 years of age. The grandson sadly recounts also Subansiri River floods swept away his grandfather Golap Saikia's medals, including the Presidential award received after India's independence. Not even a single photograph of Golap Saikia, renowned for his cane artistry, remains with them, except for one published in an old newspaper decades ago in letterpress.
However, the family currently preserves approximately 60 such cane artifacts. Despite their age, none of these items have been damaged by insects or other factors; they remain in pristine condition.
The dream of a museum
The descendants of Golap Saikia, the "cane magician," currently live in a mud house. Yet, as carriers of their ancestral legacy, they diligently keep these memories alive. His grandson, Ramdhan, a farmer, now dreams of establishing a museum.
Through this museum, he wishes to house these treasures and bring to life a glorious chapter of ancient Assamese society, showcasing the exquisite craftsmanship of the past to people.
Ramdhan hopes that his dream museum will highlight the skillful artistry of Assamese society to tourists from India and abroad, making the Assamese nation proud once again.
However, this endeavor requires substantial financial resources, which is beyond the means of Ramdhan, who earns a living through hard work. For this, he seeks assistance from the government or interested individuals.