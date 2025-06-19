ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Cane-Crafted Legacy That Defied Bullets: Assam Man Struggles To Preserve Late Grandfather's Lost Heritage

Lakhimpur: Imagine this: an affluent farmer from the Assam-Arunachal border, nearly a century ago, setting out to meet his son's prospective bride. He's walking along the path, dressed head-to-toe in cane attire. His shirt, jacket, pants, and hat are made of cane.

He holds a cane walking stick; a cane bag is slung on his shoulder and wears a cane watch and spectacle as well. He is, in essence, a walking masterpiece of cane craftsmanship.

Unbelievable it may sound, but it was a reality once, showcasing Assam's rich cane artistry through remarkably preserved, century-old cane clothing and accessories used in daily life. In olden times, when trendy and expensive outfits didn't exist, some individuals made fashion statements through such cane-crafted unique attires.

A family's priceless collection

A complete set of century-old cane attire, including shirts and pants, is still meticulously preserved by a family at Boginadi of Lakhimpur district in Assam. These invaluable remnants of the past are safeguarded by Ramdhan Saikia's family in Boginadi. Ramdhan Saikia's grandfather, Golap Saikia, who crafted these priceless cane artifacts, are now considered rare treasures.

The third generation of this farming family continues to carefully preserve these unique items, passed down from their grandfather, for over a hundred years. Their home in Germany Chuk houses a myriad of cane creations, including shirts, pants, hats, watches, spectacles, walking sticks, vases, and xorais (traditional Assamese offering trays) and statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

Ramdhan Saikia, 44, said, "My grandfather, Golap Saikia, crafted all these cane items. He used them as symbols of his aristocracy. My grandfather would attend gatherings, weddings, and various social events dressed in his cane outfits only."

Priceless gifts, President's recognition

Ramdhan recounts hearing from his father that his grandfather even wore such an outfit when he went to meet a prospective bride. "My grandfather wore this attire when he went to see my mother for my father for a match," Ramdhan reiterates. "He gifted my mother cane necklaces, earrings, and other ornaments. My grandmother used to say that the value of such cane gifts at that time was even greater than gold."

Beyond personal use, Golap Saikia's exquisite cane craftsmanship also earned him national recognition. Ramdhan Saikia proudly states, "My grandfather not only wore cane clothes to meetings and social events but also crafted these items and put them on exhibition. He held exhibitions in various places including Kerala, Cochin, Kolkata, Delhi, and Indonesia. For his cane creations, he even received a Presidential Award."

Clothing That Defied Bullets