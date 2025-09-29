ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Cactus Plant Tells The Suitable Place For Foundation: Inside The Traditional Bodo Tribal Home

Bhopal: While cactus usually evokes harsh feelings, for Bodo tribals of Assam, the thorny plant is a virtual foreteller heralding auspicious or ominous days.

If the succulent desert plant thrives inside the humble hutments, it is a divine message that the land is suitable for building a house otherwise, the tribals should migrate elsewhere. Just as a Tulsi plant is essential in the courtyard of a Hindu home, a cactus is a part of every hut for the Bodo tribals. Houses here don't end with two rooms and a kitchen. An entire room larger than the kitchen is dedicated to storing grains.

The tribals from Assam at the National Indira Gandhi Museum in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal are busy building the traditional thatched huts in a bid to save their tribal culture amid the rapid urbanisation.

A Cactus In Every Home

Shrikant, assistant keeper at the Anthropological Museum said that it might sound like a paradox, but a cactus is first planted on the ground by the Bodo tribals of Assam before building a home. “If it flourishes, the Bodos believe that a house can be built on that land”.

“You'll find a cactus in every house. If the cactus grows beyond the height of these houses, it is cut down,” he said while recalling one instance on the Anthropological Museum premises.

A view of the traditional Bodo tribal home (ETV Bharat)

Each Room A House In Itself

The huts made by the Bodo-Kachar tribe are divided into separate sections within a large hall. Bamboo is a permanent feature from the outside to the inside. Here, the house is not a single unit with four rooms and a kitchen. The sections of the house are spaced at a distance. Each room is like a house in itself. The most important is the head of the family's section, called 'No Mano' in the tribal language. This section contains a small kitchen, a prayer room, and a rest room.