A Bamboo Dream House: Celebrating 'World Bamboo Day' In Assam's Amguri
The special house built by Kanchan Baruah at Khamun village consists of over 1000 bamboo poles is in the making for the last three years.
Published : September 18, 2025 at 3:50 PM IST
Amguri: As people celebrate 'World Bamboo Day' on September 18 to promote the importance of bamboo in environmental stability, a unique bamboo house in a small town in Assam has captured public attention.
Kanchan Baruah, a resident of Khamun village in Amguri, a small town in Sivasagar district, has constructed an impressive two-storey bamboo house, turning his vision into reality and showcasing bamboo's enduring relevance in modern housing.
Why The Bamboo House Is Gaining Attention
While many of us have seen bamboo houses before, in today’s world- especially in rural Assam - even traditional bamboo structures are disappearing. Most households have shifted to concrete buildings. Amidst this trend, Kanchan Baruah took a bold step by choosing to build a stunning two-storey house entirely out of bamboo instead of concrete.
Features of the Bamboo House
Kanchan said that he has been working on this bamboo house for the past three years. He said he carefully selects high-quality local bamboo varieties like jati, mokhal, and bholuka, which he soaks in a pond to increase durability before use. The house is designed to eventually expand into three storeys, and so far, he has completed three rooms.
Some key highlights:
- The house has an open veranda facing the front, framed with Tokou palm trees, giving it a traditional yet attractive look.
- Over 1000 bamboo poles have been used so far, for walls, ceilings, pillars, and floors.
- Instead of cement floors, the house uses woven bamboo mats for flooring.
- The roof of the first floor is layered: first raw bamboo, then woven bamboo mats (gandhoi), and finally a bamboo mesh layer on top.
- No artificial materials were used; the entire structure is made with natural resources.
- The walls are made with jati bamboo, and the bamboo was soaked in water before use to prevent termite infestation and increase longevity.
- 7 to 10 local craftsmen were employed to build this house.
Why Bamboo Matters
Kanchan Baruah emphasizes that bamboo has immense ecological and environmental value, especially in rural areas. Compared to concrete buildings, bamboo homes are cooler during summers, cost-effective, and environment-friendly. His project demonstrates how bamboo can still be a reliable, sustainable, and aesthetically pleasing building material.
Bamboo in India: A Legal Perspective
Bamboo was officially classified as a tree under the Indian Forest Act, 1927. However, an amendment in 2017 redefined bamboo as a grass, thereby removing restrictions on its cultivation and harvest outside forest areas. This move has empowered farmers and artisans to grow and use bamboo more freely.
About World Bamboo Day
The World Bamboo Organization (WBO) declared September 18 as World Bamboo Day in 2009 during an event in Bangkok. Representatives from nearly 100 countries adopted the resolution, with the goal of promoting bamboo as a "friend of humanity" and a natural companion in sustainable living. The initiative was pioneered by WBO’s former president Kamesh Salam, an Indian environmentalist.
The age-old Assamese proverb, “Jaar nai baah, taar nai saah” (One without bamboo, lacks strength), still holds true today. From fencing to fishing, from household items to home-building, bamboo remains deeply embedded in rural life. Kanchan Baruah’s bamboo house is not just a structure- it is a statement of sustainability, heritage, and hope.
Read More: