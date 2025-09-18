ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Bamboo Dream House: Celebrating 'World Bamboo Day' In Assam's Amguri

Amguri: As people celebrate 'World Bamboo Day' on September 18 to promote the importance of bamboo in environmental stability, a unique bamboo house in a small town in Assam has captured public attention.

Kanchan Baruah, a resident of Khamun village in Amguri, a small town in Sivasagar district, has constructed an impressive two-storey bamboo house, turning his vision into reality and showcasing bamboo's enduring relevance in modern housing.

Kanchan Barua (R) along with his family outside his Bamboo dream house at Khamun village in Amguri (ETV Bharat)

Why The Bamboo House Is Gaining Attention

While many of us have seen bamboo houses before, in today’s world- especially in rural Assam - even traditional bamboo structures are disappearing. Most households have shifted to concrete buildings. Amidst this trend, Kanchan Baruah took a bold step by choosing to build a stunning two-storey house entirely out of bamboo instead of concrete.

Features of the Bamboo House

Kanchan said that he has been working on this bamboo house for the past three years. He said he carefully selects high-quality local bamboo varieties like jati, mokhal, and bholuka, which he soaks in a pond to increase durability before use. The house is designed to eventually expand into three storeys, and so far, he has completed three rooms.