ETV Bharat / offbeat

A 571-Year-Old Ghoshal Family Durga Puja In Bengal That Blends Heritage And Modernity

Konnagar (Hooghly): The Durga Puja of the Ghoshal family in Konnagar began during the Mughal period and happens to be one of the oldest family Durga pujas to be worshipped in West Bengal even today.

The Ghosal family got a certificate (“Sanad” in Bengali) during the reign of Emperor Akbar that certified the Landlords during British rule. Apart from that, the East India Company used to give a grant of Rupees 750 to the Ghosal family – a fortune that the family could not spend fully despite all lavish expenses and extravagance.

The money that was in excess used to be returned to the British exchequer at Serampore in the Hooghly district by the family. The Durga Puja of the Ghoshal house has been going on for 571 years now, claim family members.

A 571-Year-Old Ghoshal Family Durga Puja In Bengal That Blends Heritage And Modernity (ETV Bharat)

This year, many Durga Pujas in the city and suburbs are trying to highlight Bengali identity and Bengali pride, particularly in the backdrop of Bengali-speaking settlers having been driven out of many states as “infiltrators from Bangladesh.” Unfortunately, most of those driven out were not infiltrators, though they spoke the Bengali Language. Keeping this idea in mind, the essence of 'Bengali language and Bengali identity' will be showcased in the Ghoshal house Durga Puja in Konnagar.

In 1454, the Ghoshal house in Konnagar of the Hooghly district received zamindari. At that time, this area was deserted and full of forests. From that time, the worship of the goddess Durga began in the Thakur dalan of the house (an open space similar to a verandah).

Earlier, this puja used to be a gathering of ‘Palagan’ (Singers). With the change of time, several talented artists used to perform at the Ghoshal house on the days of the puja. Musicians like Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan and Hemant Mukherjee have performed in this house. Now this puja has got a touch of modernity.