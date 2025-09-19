A 571-Year-Old Ghoshal Family Durga Puja In Bengal That Blends Heritage And Modernity
The Ghoshal family Durga puja, once certified by the Mughals, funded by the British, showcases Bengali Pride
Published : September 19, 2025 at 5:28 PM IST
Konnagar (Hooghly): The Durga Puja of the Ghoshal family in Konnagar began during the Mughal period and happens to be one of the oldest family Durga pujas to be worshipped in West Bengal even today.
The Ghosal family got a certificate (“Sanad” in Bengali) during the reign of Emperor Akbar that certified the Landlords during British rule. Apart from that, the East India Company used to give a grant of Rupees 750 to the Ghosal family – a fortune that the family could not spend fully despite all lavish expenses and extravagance.
The money that was in excess used to be returned to the British exchequer at Serampore in the Hooghly district by the family. The Durga Puja of the Ghoshal house has been going on for 571 years now, claim family members.
This year, many Durga Pujas in the city and suburbs are trying to highlight Bengali identity and Bengali pride, particularly in the backdrop of Bengali-speaking settlers having been driven out of many states as “infiltrators from Bangladesh.” Unfortunately, most of those driven out were not infiltrators, though they spoke the Bengali Language. Keeping this idea in mind, the essence of 'Bengali language and Bengali identity' will be showcased in the Ghoshal house Durga Puja in Konnagar.
In 1454, the Ghoshal house in Konnagar of the Hooghly district received zamindari. At that time, this area was deserted and full of forests. From that time, the worship of the goddess Durga began in the Thakur dalan of the house (an open space similar to a verandah).
Earlier, this puja used to be a gathering of ‘Palagan’ (Singers). With the change of time, several talented artists used to perform at the Ghoshal house on the days of the puja. Musicians like Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan and Hemant Mukherjee have performed in this house. Now this puja has got a touch of modernity.
Currently, on the day of Navami, family members perform cultural programs. Last time, the family members staged a play on the theme of the RG Kar rape of a medical student. This time too, a play will be performed on the recent issues of Bengal and the contribution of Bengalis. As a protest, this time the story of 'Bengali language -Bengali pride' will be featured in the puja of this house, said Trinamool MLA (Uttarpara) Prabir Ghoshal, a member of the family.
The descendants of this family are still witnesses to history. At that time, it was a tradition to go to Majhganga (the middle course of the river Ganga) on the evening of Dashami during Durga Puja and immerse the idol by releasing the Nilkantha bird (Indian roller).
A word about the Neelkantha bird. The name "Neelkanth" - meaning "blue throat," is derived from the bird's vibrant blue plumage, though its throat is actually chestnut-coloured. This colourful bird is culturally significant, associated with Hindu legends and considered auspicious to see on festivals like Dussehra, and it is also said to be the state bird of Odisha, Telangana, and Karnataka.
Even today, the worship is done according to the old tradition. One of the specialities of the puja is that sweets from outside shops are not used in this puja. The women of the house make sweets with coconut themselves. That is what is used to serve the Goddess’s dessert. On the eighth day, the men of the house light the evening lamp and on the tenth day, there is a tradition of offering the goddess a special fish meal. The women of the house engage in the game of vermilion with the Goddess before immersion.
Journalist and former TMC MLA Prabir Ghoshal, one of the current descendants of the family, said, "Our Durga Puja started when the ruling Lodi dynasty was in power in Delhi. About 100 years later, Emperor Akbar recognised our Zamindari with a charter (certificate of recognition). That charter, called ‘Sanad’ in Bengali, is still in our house.”
Ashutosh Ghoshal, a descendant of the Ghoshal family at that time, had originally started the Durga Puja with pomp and grandeur. “Later, the British East India Company used to give a grant of 750 rupees to encourage the puja of the Ghosal zamindar house. Our family could not spend even half of that money," said Ghosal.
He further said, "According to my grandmother’s words, family members used to go to the Serampore treasury in a horse-drawn carriage from our house to return the excess money. Food, drink, dance and musical soirees were held in this building. Several big artists have performed cultural programs here,” Ghosal added.
