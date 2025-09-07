ETV Bharat / offbeat

A 226-Year-Old Durga Puja Of An Erstwhile Bengali Zamindar Family Had Stalwarts As Visitors

Paschim Medinipur: Though their heydays are long lost, descendants of the erstwhile zamindar family of Jara in Chandrakona Block I of West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district still maintain their 226-year-old customs. Started as a means to unite the villagers, the Durga Puja at the 'Jara Rajbari' has been visited by famous personalities like 18th-century social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy, educationist Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and film star Uttam Kumar.

Known as the 'City of Revolutionaries', Paschim Medinipur produced many bravehearts who smilingly embraced the gallows and torture by the British to make their motherland independent. The houses where they were born can still be traced in the district. Said to be built before the Battle of Plassey in 1785, the Jara Rajbari and its Durga Puja are also inextricably woven into that narrative.

There was a time when cannon fires used to announce the inauguration of the festivities. Though such grandeur is lost with the abolition of the Zamindari system, the Puja still carries forward the tradition.

The dilapidated Jara Rajbari bears the testament of its lost garndeur. (ETV Bharat)

The current generation says that the Jara Rajbari was built in 1748 by Ram Gopal Roy. Later, his son, Rajiblochan Roy, was accorded the title of Raja by the British. Generous and discreet, Rajiblochan was an erudite scholar with flair in Sanskrit and Persian. The zamindari prospered during his time, and he was the one who started the Durga Puja. Being a wise person, he used to invite many scholars and stalwarts to the puja.

As Bengal at the time was the centre of revolutionary activities, many revolutionaries and their sympathisers used to visit the then undivided Medinipur. Raja Ram Mohan was a good friend of Rajiblochan and used to frequent the Rajbari. Besides, Vidayasagar was well known to Rajiblochan and the Jara School was established by the educationist at the latter's request. During the construction of the school, Vidyasagar frequently visited the zamindar family.