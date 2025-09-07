A 226-Year-Old Durga Puja Of An Erstwhile Bengali Zamindar Family Had Stalwarts As Visitors
18th-century social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy, educationist Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and film star Uttam Kumar visited the Jara Rajbari's famous and once pompous festivities.
Paschim Medinipur: Though their heydays are long lost, descendants of the erstwhile zamindar family of Jara in Chandrakona Block I of West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district still maintain their 226-year-old customs. Started as a means to unite the villagers, the Durga Puja at the 'Jara Rajbari' has been visited by famous personalities like 18th-century social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy, educationist Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and film star Uttam Kumar.
Known as the 'City of Revolutionaries', Paschim Medinipur produced many bravehearts who smilingly embraced the gallows and torture by the British to make their motherland independent. The houses where they were born can still be traced in the district. Said to be built before the Battle of Plassey in 1785, the Jara Rajbari and its Durga Puja are also inextricably woven into that narrative.
There was a time when cannon fires used to announce the inauguration of the festivities. Though such grandeur is lost with the abolition of the Zamindari system, the Puja still carries forward the tradition.
The current generation says that the Jara Rajbari was built in 1748 by Ram Gopal Roy. Later, his son, Rajiblochan Roy, was accorded the title of Raja by the British. Generous and discreet, Rajiblochan was an erudite scholar with flair in Sanskrit and Persian. The zamindari prospered during his time, and he was the one who started the Durga Puja. Being a wise person, he used to invite many scholars and stalwarts to the puja.
As Bengal at the time was the centre of revolutionary activities, many revolutionaries and their sympathisers used to visit the then undivided Medinipur. Raja Ram Mohan was a good friend of Rajiblochan and used to frequent the Rajbari. Besides, Vidayasagar was well known to Rajiblochan and the Jara School was established by the educationist at the latter's request. During the construction of the school, Vidyasagar frequently visited the zamindar family.
Mahanayak Uttam Kumar also frequented Jara Rajbari, and the shooting of his film Antony Firingee took place here.
Apart from the Durga Puja, a host of other celebrations like the worship of goddess Kali, Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva used to take place as temples dedicated to them continue to bear the testament till today. As the Roys are Vaishnavites, no animal was sacrificed during the Puja and the goddess Durga used to be offered prasad three times a day.
The entire village used to eat at the Rajbari during the festivities. Still, the family arranges for feeding the Brahmins and the poor people on Ashtami, the eighth day of the festival. During Sandhi Puja, followed by Sindurkhela, married women of the village still gather in huge numbers to bid the final adieu to Uma.
Though 21 families still live in the dilapidated building, most of the members work in other states or countries. However, many return to Jara during the Puja.
As the arrival of Goddess Uma is just 21 days away, preparations have started at Jara Rajbari amid frequent rains to welcome the deity. The potters are busy preparing the frame of the idols with bamboo and hay sticks.
Chanchal Roy and Abhijit Roy from the present generation said, "This house is known for its customs and traditions being maintained for ages. The members of the family, wherever they are, return to Jara to enjoy the Puja at their ancestral home. The participation of the entire village gives the Puja a united look. The worship is followed here in accordance with the Vaishnavite customs. From the initial days, many well-known personalities visited the Puja, the legacy of which is still being carried forward by us."
Jamini Roy, another family member, said, "The Puja is very old. I heard about it from my mother-in-law. Women play the most important role here, from bathing the Navapatrika to the immersion of the idol. However, there is no pomp as it used to be, but the worship is performed according to tradition and customs."
