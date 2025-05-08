ETV Bharat / offbeat

A 12-Year-Old Child Gets A Fresh Lease of Life After Stem Cell Donation By a Stranger

New Delhi:

It was nothing short of a miracle that 12-year-old Pratham from Bikaner, Rajasthan suffering from a life threatening disease got a fresh lease of life, thanks to the extra ordinary sacrifice of 35 year old Rohit from Kanpur.

Pratham was first detected with thalassemia when he was only 6 months old. Pinky Tulsiani, mother of the child said the Pratham spent most of his childhood undergoing frequent and extremely painful blood transfusions. For nearly seven years, the family continued to look for a matching stem cell donor.

Something surreal was to happen in Pratham’s life as the family patiently waited for a resolution of the child’s illness.

Rohit, a 35 year old pharmaceutical management consultant from Kanpur, defied the old English saying: ‘ blood is thicker than water,’ that implied that familial bonds are stronger than outsiders.

Impressed by the Bollywood film The Sky is Pink that depicted the extreme struggles of the family of a child suffering from a fatal disease, Rohit registered himself as a donor of stem cell with DKMS Foundation India. DKMS is a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting blood cancer and other blood-related diseases.

Dr. Isha Kaul, a hematology specialist at a private hospital, explained to Pratham’s family that Thalassemia still causes a lot of physical and emotional distress for children and their families in India, which has the highest number of cases in the world. Blood transfusion is a temporary solution.

Blood transfusion is a temporary solution, stem cell transplant is the only way to cure it completely. Many patients do not have matching donors, so in such cases, transplant with the help of a matching unrelated donor is the only hope for their survival. However, finding a matching donor out of millions is the biggest challenge, the doctor said.

On the occasion of Pratham's mother's birthday, the family received a call in which they were told that a matching donor has been found through DKMS Foundation India. The family was elated with joy and their happiness knew no limits.

The 35-year-old Rohit was the matching donor who got inspired by a film during the Covid-19 pandemic and registered himself as a donor, because information about DKMS was given in the credits of this film. After this, he registered online and ordered a home swab kit, after which he was identified as Pratham's donor eight months later.