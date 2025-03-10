95-Year-Old Philanthropist Donates 5 Acres of Land for Playground in Odisha Village

Nuapada: A long-time dream of the children of the locality is finally coming true with Sabitri Majhi, a 95-year-old philanthropist from Nuapada in Odisha, deciding to donate five acres of her land for the construction of a playground.

Despite their great love for sports, the people of Singajhar village, 110 km away from Nuapada district headquarters, did not have a public playground. The villagers have been organising the famous inter-state Budharaja Cricket Cup by renovating private playgrounds every year. Inter-state players from Raipur, Bilaspur, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, and neighbouring Jharkhand are invited to play in Singhajhar.

According to the locals, for the past 50 years, inter-state tournaments of cricket, football, and kabaddi have been held in this village. Singajhar has made a name for itself in the state as a sports-loving village.

Hearing about the concerns of the children of the village, Sabitri Majhi, who is also a sports enthusiast, decided to donate five acres of her land for constructing a playground. Now, the villagers are demanding that the government construct a stadium at the donated land.

''I find a great deal of joy in watching the children of our village participate in sports. I feel especially happy when they win. The children play sports, exercise, and stay healthy on the playground land that I have provided for them," said Sabitri Majhi

She had earlier donated lands for a primary school, high school, college, and temple to the village of Jhankar. Savitri Majhi's husband, Nilambar Majhi, passed away 10 years ago.