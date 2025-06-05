95-year-old Groom Weds 90-year-old Bride: Elderly Couple Ties The Knot In Unique Ceremony In Rajasthan

Dungarpur: In a unique wedding ceremony, a nonagenarian couple, hitched seventy years through the 'naata' ceremony, married for the second time in presence of their children and grandchildren in Rajasthan's Dungarpur.

Rama Bhai Angari, and Jeewali Devi, tied the knot for the second time at the unique 'Binola' ceremony at Galandar village of the district as the 95-year-old groom took the seven vows with the 90-year-old bride on Wednesday, June 4 amid enthusiastic dance by their children and grandchildren.

Kantilal Angari, the groom's son said that their parents expressed their desire to get married prompting them to take the opinion of other family members and village elders. After threadbare discussions, the Haldi ceremony was held on June 1 while the wedding took place on June 4. The 'Binola' procession was taken out through the village in the morning amid enthusiastic dance moves by villagers and family members.

The elderly couple, who have been living together for the last 70 years, were attached with the 'naata' union and have four sons and as many daughters and grandchildren. Two of their sons Shivram Angari, 55 and Kantilal, 52, and one daughter Sunita are teachers while another daughter Anita is a nurse. Two of their daughters-in-law are also doing government jobs.

According to the family members, after 70 years of 'Naata', the couple expressed their desire to get married as per social customs in front of the family members to which they agreed. Their sons Baku Angari, 60, Shivram Angari, 55, Kantilal, 52, Laxman, 42, daughters Sunita and Anita led the wedding arrangements with great pomp and show.