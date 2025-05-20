Not In Uniform But Still In Service: 85-Year-Old Runs Free Training Centre For Girls In Haryana's Faridabad

Faridabad: His dream to serve the country might have remained unfulfilled but the 85-year-old Arun Mehra is on a mission to fulfill the dreams of daughters of the nation by making them self-reliant. Denied by his family to get into the armed forces, Mehra wanted to work for the people by helping them in some way or the other. It was this zeal that made him realise that the daughters of the nation were the ones who needed to be hand-held, guided and shown a path that can make them financially independent.

"I could not join the Army. My family was completely against this wish so I had to change the course of my life. If not the country, let me serve the people and more particularly the daughters from poor and underprivileged families," explains Mehra who has been running training programmes for women from the economically weaker sections in many disciplines through Sneha Ashram, a training centre operational from his home in Faridabad.

Among the courses being imparted to the girls free of cost are computer science, fashion designing, beautician, personality development and spoken English. "At the centre we have teachers who impart training to the girls and women. After completion of course, the students are also provided certificates, so that they can start a new work themselves and become self-reliant," he explains.

How did Mehra get into social activism? "Since I aimed at joining the forces, during school and college, I underwent NCC training. I also prepared to join the army and then the war between India and China broke out. Based on my application I got a chance to join the army, but my family did not agree and instead got me married. So I chose a line where I can do social service and be of use to my countrymen," Mehra adds.

From the pocket money he got during college days, say about Rs 200 which was quite good an amount during those days, Mehra started helping people. "For those who did not have money, I used to give milk to their children. For the poor and the helpless families I bought medicines," says Mehra adding that the itch to do more for the people made him sit back and think. And thus was born Sneha Ashram.

"There are people who cannot afford two square meals a day, let alone fend for their children's education. So mostly the girls were deprived of education. I wanted to bridge this gap and today I am happy that more than 500 girls have become self-reliant by being trained in my institution," explains Mehra.

Though he needs finance to run the affairs of the institution, he has so far managed by way of donations from friends and his own savings. "I started the institution in 2021 when I faced a lot of challenges. The going was really tough. At least now, I have streamlined things which will keep the institution running," Mehra informs.

Sneha Ashram in-charge Sunita Khurana says many girls and women have trained from the institution and become financially independent. "While some of these girls are employed in good companies, many have started their own ventures. The best part is these girls are today taking care of their families with the money they are earning. Since the training here is free of cost, the beneficiaries do not have to worry about expenses," Sunita, associated with Sneha since its inception, assures.

A majority of the girls enrolled in Sneha are from nearby slums. "We take them on exposure tours from time to time. There were some girls who set foot on metro for the first time and were overwhelmed, they literally cried out of joy," adds Sunita.

Komal, a student learning computer at the centre says, "I come all the way from Dayal Nagar to learn here as the institution does not take money. I learn for free and it has been three months since I joined."

A student learning sewing chips in, "I have put my learning in sewing to use by stitching garments for my family and friends. I plan to start my own tailoring outlet soon." These are the statements that make Arun Mehra not only happy but proud.