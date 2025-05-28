Jaipur: In a profound act of selflessness, probably only a mother can think of doing, an 85-year-old woman Budho Devi donated one of her kidneys to save her ailing 50-year-old daughter suffering from end-stage kidney failure. The transplant was successfully performed at SMS Medical College, Jaipur, under the supervision of specialised doctors of Urology and Nephrology departments.

Guddi Devi had been battling a chronic kidney disease for months with dialysis becoming a part of her survival routine. As her condition deteriorated with each passing day and the search for a compatible donor led to no where, her mother Budho, though 85 years old did not think twice. She wanted to give her daughter another chance at life.

Bound by Blood, Bonded by a Kidney: 85-Year-Old Mother Saves Daughter’s Life In Jaipur (ETV Bharat)

Doctors who were involved in the surgical procedure said this act of the elderly lady is deeply inspiring. “Kidney donation after the age of 60–65 is generally considered high-risk. But the mother’s strong will and healthy status plus mental preparedness challenged that notion,” said Dr. Dhananjay Agarwal from the Nephrology Department.

After thorough medical checks of the donor, the surgery was planned and successfully performed by Dr. Neeraj Agarwal and his team from the Urology Department of the hospital. Post surgery, the woman was closely monitored and after she recovered, discharged just three days later in stable condition.

"I am doing good and have no health problems or complications. Starting from food intake to daily chores, I am doing it all by myself. I am hoping my daughter gets well soon and returns home," Budho said.

The doctors feel such complex processes require mental strength and determination. “This case proves that age is just a number,” said Dr. Agarwal. “Her strength and willpower are an example for others while it serves as a beacon of hope for for the medical fraternity. But on top of it, it was a mother's love,” added the doctor.

As Guddi remains under observation in the Nephrology Transplant ICU, where doctors say the transplanted kidney is functioning well, her mother is waiting to see her daughter back home. "I spoke to her and she said she is feeling good," the Budho said.

Dr. Shivam Priyadarshi, Head of the Urology Department, said this case is an eye-opener for those families who often do not want to include the elderly members in the list of potential donors.