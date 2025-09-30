ETV Bharat / offbeat

68 Years Of Celebration: Durga Puja In Bengali Style Lights Up West Delhi’s Kalibari Temple

Throughout the day, devotees, dressed in traditional attire, thronged the pandal to worship, offer bhog and dip in festivity.

According to priest Mukund Chakraborty, this year’s Ashtami puja holds special significance because the Sandhya Pujan, usually performed in the afternoon, is being conducted from 5:43 pm to 6:31 pm. “We consider Ashtami the most sacred day of Durga Puja. The aarti during this time is performed completely in Bengali custom and tradition and considered deeply auspicious,” he explained.

Here, every aspect of Durga Puja is performed in the traditional Bengali style - starting from Sandhya Pujan on Ashtami to the offering of bhog. For the Bengali community in West Delhi, the temple serves as the bridge to their roots, where Maa Durga is worshipped with the same reverence as in Bengal.

New Delhi: The air was filled with the fragrance of incense, the surrounding echoed with the rhythmic beats of the dhaak, and the chants of ‘Durga Durga’ reverberated all across Janakpuri’s Kalibari Temple ushering in the Maha Ashtami puja of Maa Durga on Sharadiya Navratri, on Tuesday. The temple has transformed into a radiant abode of the Goddess, where devotees immersed in faith and joy.

For the Bengali community, the temple is like home away from home. “We cannot go to our home town every year. So we wait all year for Sharadiya Navratri to meet Maa Durga here in Delhi. The puja in this mandap fills our hearts with happiness. Seeing the same rituals performed in Delhi fills us with pride and nostalgia,” said Blue Bhattacharya, a devotee. His wife, Neelu Bhattacharya, chips in, “Each year, we pray that the puja next year comes soon. It is the celebrations that connect us to our roots.”

The pandal has been created in the same pattern that is seen in Bengal, right from the arrangement of bhog to the ambience, decor and chanting of mantras. The size of the Durga idol varies every year, which are made by artists at the pandal a few days ahead of puja.

The celebration this year holds importance as it marks the 68th anniversary of Janakpuri’s Kalibari Temple. “Durga Puja and Kali Puja have always been the highlights here. We ensure the rituals are performed exactly as in Bengal. People from all communities join and make this a grand festival,” said Ratna Chakravarti, treasurer of the Bagiya Bandhav Committee.

For three-four days, the committee organises Langar which provides free food to whoever comes. "It is a specialty in this mandap that we offer food to all in these four days. The celebration is all about sharing and caring," he adds.

Even for the immersion process, here Maa Durga’s idol is bid adieu within the pandal itself, avoiding the need for external arrangements. This makes the event more inclusive for devotees in the area.

As the beats of dhaak and the chants of ‘Bolo Durga Mai Ki Jai’ echo through the temple, the Kalibari in West Delhi stands as a reminder that devotion does not create boundaries, rather binds people.