67 And Unstoppable: Rajasthan MLA Juggles Politics, Studies; Eyes PhD With Daughters' Help

Udaipur: At 67, Phool Singh Meena juggles two opposite trajectories—politics, his full-time profession and study, a choice to keep his mind ignited with the light of knowledge.

Not just that. He strikes a perfect balance between two seemingly contrasting roles—serving as an MLA and pursuing higher education. As he juggles the responsibilities of political leadership with those of a student, Meena, who defies age, believes the pursuit of knowledge has no limits.

Meena, an MLA of the Udaipur Rural Assembly seat, a tribal dominated area of ​​Rajasthan, said he began studying again after 40 years with the encouragement of his daughters."I'm now preparing for a PhD with the guidance of my five daughters, who are my teachers," Meena said.

Class 7 passout becomes MLA

Earlier, class 7 passout Meena's political acumen and popularity helped him become an MLA. As a legislator, he used to tell the children the importance of educational schemes such as Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao from the stage in campaigns.

According to him, his own daughters would ask him the reason for his quitting study. "Why did you not study, father? My daughters would often ask me. It became the turning point in my life," Meena revealed.

He accepted that due to difficult circumstances and labour farming, he could not study further. His daughters convinced him that there is no age limit for education.

Daughters filled the form, father held the pen

"I was hesitant in holding a pen after 40 years, but my daughters were tenacious. They constantly insisted that I appear for the 10th exam. They filled up forms to make me eligible for the exams. I passed the Class 10 exam in three attempts, and after that, I never looked back. Now, I'm in my final year in MA Political Science. I will continue studying until 'Dr' is added before my name," Meena said.

The politician said he devotes the time between assembly proceedings and field work to studies. His daughters used to make notes for him, and he reads day and night. During his studies, he would often keep his mobile phone switched off for 15 days, so that his attention would not be diverted.

Facilitating air travel for tribal girls