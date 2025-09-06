67 And Unstoppable: Rajasthan MLA Juggles Politics, Studies; Eyes PhD With Daughters' Help

As he juggles the responsibilities of political leadership with those of a student, Meena, who defies age, believes the pursuit of knowledge has no limits.
Udaipur: At 67, Phool Singh Meena juggles two opposite trajectories—politics, his full-time profession and study, a choice to keep his mind ignited with the light of knowledge.
Not just that. He strikes a perfect balance between two seemingly contrasting roles—serving as an MLA and pursuing higher education. As he juggles the responsibilities of political leadership with those of a student, Meena, who defies age, believes the pursuit of knowledge has no limits.
Meena, an MLA of the Udaipur Rural Assembly seat, a tribal dominated area of Rajasthan, said he began studying again after 40 years with the encouragement of his daughters."I'm now preparing for a PhD with the guidance of my five daughters, who are my teachers," Meena said.
Class 7 passout becomes MLA
Earlier, class 7 passout Meena's political acumen and popularity helped him become an MLA. As a legislator, he used to tell the children the importance of educational schemes such as Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao from the stage in campaigns.
According to him, his own daughters would ask him the reason for his quitting study. "Why did you not study, father? My daughters would often ask me. It became the turning point in my life," Meena revealed.
He accepted that due to difficult circumstances and labour farming, he could not study further. His daughters convinced him that there is no age limit for education.
Daughters filled the form, father held the pen
"I was hesitant in holding a pen after 40 years, but my daughters were tenacious. They constantly insisted that I appear for the 10th exam. They filled up forms to make me eligible for the exams. I passed the Class 10 exam in three attempts, and after that, I never looked back. Now, I'm in my final year in MA Political Science. I will continue studying until 'Dr' is added before my name," Meena said.
The politician said he devotes the time between assembly proceedings and field work to studies. His daughters used to make notes for him, and he reads day and night. During his studies, he would often keep his mobile phone switched off for 15 days, so that his attention would not be diverted.
Facilitating air travel for tribal girls
Meena, who understands the importance of education, has now taken a unique initiative for the benefit of tribal girls. He has announced that girls who top the 10th and 12th board exams will be offered free air travel by him.
So far, he has facilitated the travel of more than 150 girl students by air. Recently, he took more than 50 girls to Jaipur, where the girls met the Chief Minister, Bhajan Lal Sharma and other ministers.
This novel initiative resulted in a decrease in the cases of child marriage. According to him, there is a significant increase in the enrollment of girls in government schools.
Daughters as guides
Meena's five daughters are busy with their studies and careers. Two of them are married now. One daughter is a teacher, another is running her own business, and the other is running a library.
"It is the father who teaches his children, but my daughters taught me by becoming my guides," he pointed out.
A life of struggle
Born in Gadoli village of Bhilwara district in 1959, Phool Singh Meena's life was full of struggles. After his father's death, he did farming and labour work to support the family.
In 1980, he went to Kota to work in JK Company, where he used to earn a daily wage of Rs. 7. He also worked as a labourer in Modak Cement Factory and Jhalawar.
In 1982, he came to Udaipur and started working as a labour contractor. During this time, he joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and entered active politics. The BJP gave him a ticket from the Udaipur Rural Assembly seat, and he was elected MLA for three consecutive times.
