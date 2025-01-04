ETV Bharat / offbeat

Fearless At 52, Goli Shyamala Swims 150Km Across Bay Of Bengal; Gets Hero's Welcome In Kakinada

Hyderabad: For quinquagenarian Goli Shyamala, age is just a number. At 52, she achieved the unimaginable, swimming 150 kilometers across the Bay of Bengal to reach her birthplace in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. Shyamala began her journey on 28 December from RK Beach in Visakhapatnam and reached Suryaraopet Beach in Kakinada today (January 4), spending the New Year inside the sea.

At the Suryaraopet beach this morning, speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Shyamala said, "The reason I undertook this journey here is to promote tourism for development of the sector. Government should encourage open water swimming and other water sports. Whatever I'm doing is for awareness, the next generation should be courageous enough to face challenges."

Shyamala's Journey From Fear To Passion

It hasn't been a smooth sail for Shyamala. After moving to Hyderabad with her husband, she pursued a course in animation and started a studio. However, owing to stiff competition and financial losses, they had to shut down the studio. It is then that she took up swimming — a decision that changed her life forever.

She joined a summer swimming camp. Initially fearful, she gradually developed a passion for the sport. Inspired by a swimmer who successfully crossed the English Channel in 2019, Shyamala sought assistance and guidance from her coach, John Siddique, expressing her desire to participate in the Olympics. While her age reportedly precluded Olympic participation, Shyamala's coach encouraged her to compete in the Masters swimming. Her hard work paid off, and she finished at sixth in her first competition after passing fitness tests. There was no looking back for Shyamala after that.