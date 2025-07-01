50 Countries And Counting: How A Pune-Based Entrepreneur Made Kolhapuri Chappals A Global Trend

Pune: What started as a personal preference for Pune-based entrepreneur Harshvardhan Patwardhan has now become a global trend, with his handcrafted Kolhapuri chappals winning the trust of celebrities, politicians and customers across 50 countries.

Iconic cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni and Virender Sehwag, politicians like Raj Thackeray and Ajit Pawar, and even African wedding guests in Dubai proudly wear these handmade slippers because of their comfort, style and cultural touch.

Pune-Based Entrepreneur Gives Kolhapuri Chappals A Global Footprint (ETV Bharat)

Harshvardhan's journey began in the most unexpected way during a cultural event in his college. Seeing him get dressed in a kurta pyjama with sandals, his elder brother suggested him to instead try Kolhapuri chappals, known as the pride of Maharashtra. The moment he slipped them on, he was wowed by the feel and look it presented, and the rest is history.

Harshvardhan, who later went to the UK for higher studies, continued wearing Kolhapuri chappals even abroad.

After his return, one day, while wearing a leather jacket and Kolhapuri chappals, he asked himself, "Why are jackets soft, but the chappals so hard?" This very curiousity led him to Kolhapur, where he met traditional craftsmen. Many were hesitant to experiment, but one agreed to try softer designs. Together, they created colourful, softer Kolhapuri chappals which were an instant hit as Harshvardhan's friends abroad soon began placing more orders.

Sensing an opportunity, he decided to start a business. He was sitting in his father's transport office, when he came up with the name 'Chappers' for his chappal business venture. Soon, he could expand his business by setting up four stores in Pune, which further spread to across the country and beyond, with a global presence in as many as 50 countries now.

"Chappers started in a small shop, but is now worn at African weddings in Dubai. That makes me feel proud. People can now get Kolhapuri chappals in colours and styles they want. It is made just for them, exactly how they wish their chappal to be," Harshvardhan said.

With nearly 200 varieties, Harshvardhan's brand 'Chappers' presents both tradition and innovation, spreading the charm of traditional Kolhapur footwear to 50 countries, and counting.

