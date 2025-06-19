Bhopal: Reaching a new high in reverence for a human being, Jabalpur-based painter Ramkripal Namdev has immortalised the soul of India’s Nightingale, Lata Mangeshkar, not with one or two but thousands of miniature faces of hers.

Aptly titled Chitralekhika, the painting is nothing less than a magnum opus, visual raga, a symphony that cannot be heard but seen, rendered in oil and pigment, where every shade reflects the varied timbre of Lata Didi’s timeless voice. Each face comes alive highlighting the personality, India’s most beloved icons was.

4,359 Faces Of Lata Mangeshkar : How Jabalpur Painter's Brushstrokes Bring Alive The Nightingale On A Canvas (ETV Bharat)

“I do not think it as a painting but my prayer. Lata Didi was the embodiment of Maa Saraswati, and this is my way of offering her a temple on canvas,” says Namdev, his eyes moist with reverence.

The painting, already registered in the Asia Book of Records, is on display among 42 other Lata-themed artworks at the prestigious Bharat Bhavan. The painting took Namdev 11 months of meticulous labour and portrays a visual mosaic of Mangeshkar’s journey.

4,359 Faces Of Lata Mangeshkar : How Jabalpur Painter's Brushstrokes Bring Alive The Nightingale On A Canvas (ETV Bharat)

Chitralekhika's composition is done in a layered and symbolic way with 77 faces emerging subtly from her visage and neck, 127 from her hands, and a huge 666 from the tanpura she holds. Combined intricately, the painting seems to be creating a symphony between the singer and her music. What, however, stands out is the image of Maa Saraswati on her forehead and below, near her feet, a temple that signifies her place in everyone's heart.

In the painting’s background are seen 1,436 images that include great personalities and events from Lataji’s life, while another 564 miniatures mark her personal and professional milestones. In the first look, it seems like a museum in a single frame.

4,359 Faces Of Lata Mangeshkar : How Jabalpur Painter's Brushstrokes Bring Alive The Nightingale On A Canvas (ETV Bharat)

Namdev got an opportunity to meet Lata Didi in 2014 and showed her one of his early portraits. “Her simplicity and humility were beyond human given her stature. That meeting changed my life and since, I have painted over 50 artworks inspired by her life, including over 6,000 oil paintings across genres,” he recalls.

4,359 Faces Of Lata Mangeshkar : How Jabalpur Painter's Brushstrokes Bring Alive The Nightingale On A Canvas (ETV Bharat)

Another painting Namdev created in 2016 got into the Limca Book of Records. That piece too was a face-within-a-face masterpiece, composed with 4359 faces of the legendary singer. “All the faces have been made with a free hand brush and each one is one centimeter in size,” says the artist, who meditates 40 minutes a day to maintain a balance while painting for long hours.

4,359 Faces Of Lata Mangeshkar : How Jabalpur Painter's Brushstrokes Bring Alive The Nightingale On A Canvas (ETV Bharat)

“One has to be in sync with oneself to capture her grace because slightest deviation can make the whole creation wrong, exactly like in music,” he concludes.