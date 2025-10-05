ETV Bharat / offbeat

3,600 KM In 12 Days: 16-Year-Old Maharashtra Boy To Embark On Kanyakumari-Kashmir Cycling Expedition

Amravati boy Srijal Praveen Kohale, who was felicitated by family and the local cyclists, will embark on the expedition from Kanyakumari on October 16.

16-year-old Srijal Praveen Kohale is felicitated by family before embarking on Kanyakumari-Kashmir cycling expedition
16-year-old Srijal Praveen Kohale is felicitated by family before embarking on Kanyakumari-Kashmir cycling expedition (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 5, 2025 at 3:23 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Amravati: A 16-year-old boy from the city has set his sight on setting a unique world record by cycling the 3,600 km distance from Kanyakumari to Kashmir in a targeted 12 days.

Srijal Praveen Kohale began his expedition from Amravati on Sunday where he was felicitated by his family, friends and the Amravati Cycling Association.

16-year-old Srijal Praveen Kohale (C)is felicitated before embarking on Kanyakumari-Kashmir cycling expedition
16-year-old Srijal Praveen Kohale (C)is felicitated before embarking on Kanyakumari-Kashmir cycling expedition (ETV Bharat)

Speaking to ETV Bharat on the special occasion, Srijal said that through this journey, he will not only set a personal record but also bring fame to Amravati city. Cyclist Srijal Kohale is all set to set a new record in the under-17 age group. On Tuesday, October 6, he will start his historic cycling expedition from the beach of Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu towards Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

A Record In The Making

Srijal's goal is to set a world record by covering a distance of 3,600 kilometers in just 12 days. Notably, this campaign has been planned as per the rules of the World Ultra Cycling Association. Srijal will complete this journey in accordance with the same norms.

Cylist Srijal Praveen Kohale
Cylist Srijal Praveen Kohale (ETV Bharat)

"I will complete this entire campaign as per the guidelines of the World Ultra Cycling Association. My dream is to bring the name of Amravati to the national and international level through this campaign,” Srijal said. He said that many cyclists have so far traveled from North India to South India, a norm he will challenge. “I will start from south to North India, i.e. from Kanyakumari to Srinagar, in contrast to this traditional route”.

The Amravati cyclist's aim is to register his name in the Guinness Book of World Records and the World Ultra Cycling Association.

16-year-old Srijal Praveen Kohale (C)is felicitated by family before embarking on Kanyakumari-Kashmir cycling expedition
16-year-old Srijal Praveen Kohale (C)is felicitated by family before embarking on Kanyakumari-Kashmir cycling expedition (ETV Bharat)

Before leaving for Kanyakumari to set a world record, Srijal Kohale was felicitated by the Amravati Cycle Association at the District Sports Complex in Amravati city. Amravati Cycle Association President Dr. Chandrashekhar Kulkarni, Atul Kalamkar and Deputy Commissioner of Police Ramesh Dhumal Pramukh were present on this occasion. Srijal, a class 12 student at Vidarbha Gyan Vigyan Sanstha in Amravati has a passion for cycling since childhood. His father works in the cooperative sector and mother is a housewife.

Read More:

  1. The Barefoot Cyclist: Spreading Sanatan Culture And Saving The Earth
  2. Cyclist From Assam Completes 10,000-Km Journey Across 7 Countries With One Leg

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CYCLINGSPORTSKANYAKUMARI TO KASHMIR CYCLINGMAHARASHTRA LATEST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Kaithal Farmer Transforms Lives Through Natural Farming

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

Sweet And Healthy: MP Biodiversity Board Develops 13 Unique Varieties Of Medicinal Honey

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.