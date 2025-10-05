3,600 KM In 12 Days: 16-Year-Old Maharashtra Boy To Embark On Kanyakumari-Kashmir Cycling Expedition
Amravati boy Srijal Praveen Kohale, who was felicitated by family and the local cyclists, will embark on the expedition from Kanyakumari on October 16.
Amravati: A 16-year-old boy from the city has set his sight on setting a unique world record by cycling the 3,600 km distance from Kanyakumari to Kashmir in a targeted 12 days.
Srijal Praveen Kohale began his expedition from Amravati on Sunday where he was felicitated by his family, friends and the Amravati Cycling Association.
Speaking to ETV Bharat on the special occasion, Srijal said that through this journey, he will not only set a personal record but also bring fame to Amravati city. Cyclist Srijal Kohale is all set to set a new record in the under-17 age group. On Tuesday, October 6, he will start his historic cycling expedition from the beach of Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu towards Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.
A Record In The Making
Srijal's goal is to set a world record by covering a distance of 3,600 kilometers in just 12 days. Notably, this campaign has been planned as per the rules of the World Ultra Cycling Association. Srijal will complete this journey in accordance with the same norms.
"I will complete this entire campaign as per the guidelines of the World Ultra Cycling Association. My dream is to bring the name of Amravati to the national and international level through this campaign,” Srijal said. He said that many cyclists have so far traveled from North India to South India, a norm he will challenge. “I will start from south to North India, i.e. from Kanyakumari to Srinagar, in contrast to this traditional route”.
The Amravati cyclist's aim is to register his name in the Guinness Book of World Records and the World Ultra Cycling Association.
Before leaving for Kanyakumari to set a world record, Srijal Kohale was felicitated by the Amravati Cycle Association at the District Sports Complex in Amravati city. Amravati Cycle Association President Dr. Chandrashekhar Kulkarni, Atul Kalamkar and Deputy Commissioner of Police Ramesh Dhumal Pramukh were present on this occasion. Srijal, a class 12 student at Vidarbha Gyan Vigyan Sanstha in Amravati has a passion for cycling since childhood. His father works in the cooperative sector and mother is a housewife.
