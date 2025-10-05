ETV Bharat / offbeat

3,600 KM In 12 Days: 16-Year-Old Maharashtra Boy To Embark On Kanyakumari-Kashmir Cycling Expedition

16-year-old Srijal Praveen Kohale is felicitated by family before embarking on Kanyakumari-Kashmir cycling expedition ( ETV Bharat )

Published : October 5, 2025 at 3:23 PM IST

Amravati: A 16-year-old boy from the city has set his sight on setting a unique world record by cycling the 3,600 km distance from Kanyakumari to Kashmir in a targeted 12 days. Srijal Praveen Kohale began his expedition from Amravati on Sunday where he was felicitated by his family, friends and the Amravati Cycling Association. 16-year-old Srijal Praveen Kohale (C)is felicitated before embarking on Kanyakumari-Kashmir cycling expedition (ETV Bharat) Speaking to ETV Bharat on the special occasion, Srijal said that through this journey, he will not only set a personal record but also bring fame to Amravati city. Cyclist Srijal Kohale is all set to set a new record in the under-17 age group. On Tuesday, October 6, he will start his historic cycling expedition from the beach of Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu towards Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.