300 Children From Kasaragod's Government School Create Wall Of Wonders

Kasaragod: Creativity reached its zenith when around 300 children made an 8.3-meter-long mural comprising 400 enchanting clay artworks. This mural at the entrance of their school is a gateway of imagination.

The creation of these students of classes five to nine of Adoor Government Higher Secondary School is a mesmerising mural of hexagonal clay tiles that symbolises creativity, teamwork and a deep-rooted connection with the traditional art forms. Each clay tile tells a different story ranging from beloved cartoon characters to intricate flowers, traditional pots and even teak poles. The wall is not just art; it's a celebration of what children see, love, and dream.

The exercise began in October 2024 under the creative umbrella of 'Padanga', an art camp organised in collaboration with the artists' collective 'Trespassers'. The students were introduced to the basics of clay work and soon, the school's rooms began filling up with hundreds of handcrafted hexagonal tiles. These were not just art pieces but dreams that were made tangible.

The initiative included sculpture workshops where students learned the dynamics of clay, drying techniques and the magic of transformation where earth meets fire. The dried reliefs were carefully put through a specially built kiln. It was a moment that turned into a festive gathering during the Christmas holidays.