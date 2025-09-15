300 Children From Kasaragod's Government School Create Wall Of Wonders
They made an 8.3-meter-long mural comprising 400 enchanting clay artworks
Published : September 15, 2025 at 7:32 PM IST
Kasaragod: Creativity reached its zenith when around 300 children made an 8.3-meter-long mural comprising 400 enchanting clay artworks. This mural at the entrance of their school is a gateway of imagination.
The creation of these students of classes five to nine of Adoor Government Higher Secondary School is a mesmerising mural of hexagonal clay tiles that symbolises creativity, teamwork and a deep-rooted connection with the traditional art forms. Each clay tile tells a different story ranging from beloved cartoon characters to intricate flowers, traditional pots and even teak poles. The wall is not just art; it's a celebration of what children see, love, and dream.
The exercise began in October 2024 under the creative umbrella of 'Padanga', an art camp organised in collaboration with the artists' collective 'Trespassers'. The students were introduced to the basics of clay work and soon, the school's rooms began filling up with hundreds of handcrafted hexagonal tiles. These were not just art pieces but dreams that were made tangible.
The initiative included sculpture workshops where students learned the dynamics of clay, drying techniques and the magic of transformation where earth meets fire. The dried reliefs were carefully put through a specially built kiln. It was a moment that turned into a festive gathering during the Christmas holidays.
With wide-eyed wonder and curious hands, the students participated in setting up the kiln to see their creations emerge from the fire. The kiln was lit by Folklore Academy Award winner Suresh Thiruvali. Once ready, the clay tiles were meticulously glued to the school wall by the students themselves leading to a vivid tapestry of young imagination. What emerged was more than a mural. It was a testament to teamwork, creativity and cultural pride.
"This wall is the pride of our school," said Headmistress Manjula. It is now a permanent marker of the school's commitment to arts and creativity.
The clay tile wall was selected as the cover image for the 6th grade state textbook recognising the children's extraordinary work. What began as a local art project now inspires students across Kerala.
'Padanga' means 'Chit-chat' in Tulu. It is an artwork deeply rooted in tradition. Despite the scale of the project, the mural was created with minimal professional tools and a very low cost, highlighting how traditional techniques and community effort can create something timeless. Each tile is a window into a child's world which is joyful, colourful and brimming with life. Cartoon figures dance alongside blooming flowers and mystical theyyams peek out from the corners while telling stories that are both personal and cultural.