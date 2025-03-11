30 Years Cease Into Moments Of Longing & Love As Woman Meets Mother Jailed In Chhattisgarh For Maoist Activities

Kanker/Korutla (Chhattisgarh/Telangana): It was an emotional moment for Bhavani when she reached a police station in Kanker in Chhattisgarh to meet her mother Vasantha. As their eyes met — thirty years of separation melted away. 'Amma!' Bhavani muttered, her voice unable to control her emotions. Vasantha, once a fierce Maoist commander, seemed powerless, as her hands shook the moment she gestured her daughter to come into her arms.

Vasantha has been staying in the district jail Kanker since she was arrested in late 2024.

A native of Sirikonda in Kathalapur mandal, Vasantha and Pasula Ramreddy from Korutla in Jagtial district had joined the People’s War Group years ago. Ramreddy soon rose to the ranks as Maoist movement strengthened in Telangana. He had been arrested and imprisoned but later escaped and carried out underground activities. It was during these years both decided to marry. While the couple was in hiding, Vasantha gave birth to Bhavani.

To ensure she leads a normal life, they handed over Bhavani to their relatives who brought her up. After that the couple severed all contacts with their daughter. Bhavani grew up without an inkling about the life her parents were leading in the forests of Dandakaranyam.

In 2001, Ramreddy who was the Secretary of the North Telangana Special Zone, was killed in an encounter near Maddimalla in Karimnagar district. But Vasantha, also known as Shantakka and Mamatakka, did not lay down her arms and continued the fight, serving as a member of the Bastar Division Committee. But she gave in as age caught up and she suffered some health issues.

Vasantha surrendered to the Chhattisgarh police in late 2024. During her stay in the jail, the authorities found from her the details of her daughter and contacted Telangana police. After a search was launched, Bhavani, now living with her husband in Parakala, in the joint Warangal district, was located.

Three days ago, she got to know that her mother was alive and in jail. Unable to control her emotions, she decided to meet her mother. On Monday evening, accompanied by relatives, Bhavani reached Kanker and met Vasantha, as time stood still.