2024 International Daughters Day - Celebrating Bond Between Parents And Daughters

Hyderabad: Daughters' Day is observed each year on the fourth Sunday of September to celebrate the unique connection between parents and their daughters. This year, the day falls on 22nd September. It is a day meant to honour and rejoice in the incredible daughters we have in our lives.

Daughters are a unique blessing, enriching our lives with immense happiness and love. They are our companions, our trusted allies, and our cheerleaders. They bring us joy, they push us, and they impart valuable lessons.

International Daughters Day Background:

International Daughters' Day was created to fight against the stigma around having a girl child, thinking of daughters as a liability, and honouring women. While the exact beginning of this day is unknown, in many countries like India, having a designated day for daughters aids in combating discrimination and addressing crimes against female children. On this day, organisations and governments also commit to combating the gender gap and ensuring equal opportunities.

Significance of the International Daughters Day:

International Daughters Day emphasises the significance of backing and empowering girls and young women. Opting to observe National Daughters Day is a means to demonstrate backing and unity with women by affirming that daughters are crucial, strong, and necessary in society. The day serves as a reminder to acknowledge the accomplishments of women worldwide, not just daughters in families, throughout history.

Why We Celebrate International Daughter Day?

Daughters Day aims to challenge traditional beliefs that have historically put girls at a disadvantage

The occasion urges parents to show gratitude for their daughters and to offer them the same chances in areas like education, life skills, and sports involvement

Daughters Day aims to draw attention to the inequalities faced by girls worldwide, such as lack of access to healthcare, legal rights, nutrition, and protection from discrimination, violence and forced child marriage.

International Daughters Day is celebrated to honour and appreciate daughters, and to remind everyone that they are just as valuable as sons.

Daughters Day is a special day to celebrate the bond between parents and daughters.

Importance of Women's Empowerment:

Women's empowerment is important for several reasons, including

Gender Equality: Women's empowerment is essential for achieving gender equality, which is a fundamental human right. Gender equality means that women and men have equal rights, opportunities, and resources, and can participate equally in all aspects of life.

Economic Growth: The empowerment of women is crucial for the advancement of economic growth and development. When women have the same opportunities for education, employment, and other resources, they can enhance the economy and society.

Social Justice: Promoting social justice requires empowering women as well. Females frequently face discrimination, abuse, and various types of oppression solely based on their gender. Enabling women contributes to establishing a fair and equal society for all.

Health and Well-being: Women's empowerment plays a crucial role in advancing health and promoting well-being. With access to education and healthcare, women are able to improve their own well-being and that of their families.

Sustainable Development: Achieving sustainable development is heavily dependent on the empowerment of women. When women have more power, they can more effectively help tackle environmental issues, lessen poverty, and advocate for social justice.

Ending child marriage: Keeping girls in school and helping families understand the value of education can help end child marriage.

Role models: Young women are influenced by their role models. Admiring strong women and celebrating different types of beauty can help empower women.

In short, the empowerment of women is essential in creating a fair, equal, and enduring global society.