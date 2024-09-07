ETV Bharat / offbeat

Remembering The Heart Beats Of Our Family Tree On 2024 Grandparents Day

Hyderabad: Grandparents are the cornerstone of our family lineage, offering unwavering love and support. Many of us cherish fond memories of bedtime stories, family gatherings, and the invaluable wisdom they imparted. Grandparents Day provides the perfect opportunity to express our gratitude and celebrate their enduring influence on our lives.

History of Grandparents Day

Grandparents' Day was first celebrated in the United States in 1978, after being officially recognised by President Jimmy Carter. The idea was proposed by Marian McQuade, a West Virginia housewife, who wanted to honour the contributions of grandparents and strengthen family bonds. She believed that a special day would help highlight the importance of grandparents in families and encourage young people to learn from their elders.

It is celebrated on the first Sunday after Labor Day each year and serves as a time to show appreciation for grandparents and the wisdom they bring. Activities often include spending time with grandparents, giving them gifts, or simply expressing gratitude for their role in the family.

Significance of Grandparents Day