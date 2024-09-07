Remembering The Heart Beats Of Our Family Tree On 2024 Grandparents Day

Hyderabad: Grandparents are the cornerstone of our family lineage, offering unwavering love and support. Many of us cherish fond memories of bedtime stories, family gatherings, and the invaluable wisdom they imparted. Grandparents Day provides the perfect opportunity to express our gratitude and celebrate their enduring influence on our lives.
History of Grandparents Day
Grandparents' Day was first celebrated in the United States in 1978, after being officially recognised by President Jimmy Carter. The idea was proposed by Marian McQuade, a West Virginia housewife, who wanted to honour the contributions of grandparents and strengthen family bonds. She believed that a special day would help highlight the importance of grandparents in families and encourage young people to learn from their elders.
It is celebrated on the first Sunday after Labor Day each year and serves as a time to show appreciation for grandparents and the wisdom they bring. Activities often include spending time with grandparents, giving them gifts, or simply expressing gratitude for their role in the family.
Significance of Grandparents Day
- Honouring Contributions: It acknowledges and honours the important role that grandparents play in raising their families. Their grandchildren are forever changed by their love, insight, and direction. Strengthening Family Bonds: By encouraging families to get together and show respect for their elders, the day helps to strengthen family ties and foster priceless memories.
- Encouraging Respect and Gratitude: It offers a chance to show grandparents respect and gratitude for all of their hard work and dedication.
- Preserving customs and tales: Grandparents frequently pass down family customs and tales that contribute to the preservation of cultural heritage. On Grandparents Day, we emphasise how important it is to carry on these priceless legacies.
- Stressing the Value of Strong Intergenerational Relationships: The day emphasises the importance of strong intergenerational relationships in fostering understanding and continuity across generations.
- Giving Recognition: Grandparents Day honours grandparents for their contributions to their children's upbringing and support, which frequently extends beyond their status as immediate relatives to include friendships and mentorship.
Importance of Grandparents in Our Lives
- Grandparents play a special role in our lives, and on Grandparents Day, we celebrate everything they mean to us.
- They provide us with a link to our history, and we cherish the stories they tell us about our families.
- They give us unconditional love and support and are always there for us when we need them.
- Most importantly, grandparents are a reminder of the importance of family.
- They help us to build strong relationships with our own children and teach them the importance of kinship.
- Grandparents Day is a time to celebrate all that grandparents bring to our lives
Facts about grandparents
- This U.S. holiday is almost 40 years old. President Carter designated the first Grandparents Day on September 10, 1978. His goal was to encourage all citizens to plan activities that will recognize the many contributions grandparents have made to our lives. Pretty sweet.
- There are over 70 million grandparents in the nation.
- Grandparents represent one-third of the population and lead 37% of all U.S. households in this country.
- Grandparents are generous! They make 45% of the nation’s cash contributions to nonprofit organizations.
- 72% think being a grandparent is the single most important role in their lives.
- Maya Angelou, Carol Burnett, Bill Clinton, Willie Nelson, Eric Clapton, and Oprah Winfrey are just a few famous faces who were raised by their grandparents.
- 6.2 million U.S. households are multigenerational.
- Grandparents are intellectually curious. 71% say reading is one of their favourite activities.
- Grandparent’s Day always falls on the Sunday after Labor Day.
- There’s an official song. The U.S. has an official Grandparents Day song called A Song for Grandma and Grandpa, by Johnny Prill. We wouldn’t expect anything less from the two people who always make sure the grandkids have plenty of hugs, candy, and fun.
- There’s also an official flower. Forget-Me-Nots are the officially recognized flower for Grandparents Day. While the flowers’ namesake is a nice sentiment, there’s one small issueForget-Me-Nots typically bloom in the spring, but the holiday happens in the fall. Not to worry though, Grams and Gramps will be more than happy to receive any type of flower that’s in season. It is, after all, the thought that counts.
- The holiday always lands on the Sunday after Labor Day. This nifty little fact makes the holiday a bit easier to remember. Combine this factoid with the official flower, and it should now be a breeze to remember when Grandparents Day happens each year.
Unique ways to celebrate Grandparents Day
- Spend Time with your Grandparents: Sometimes we forget just how important and special our grandparents are. They have a lot more free time on their hands than we do and we know that even a short visit would make them happy.
- Have a Family Dinner: Family time is hard to come by nowadays but organizing a family dinner with your grandparents and your parents and siblings is a great way to spend time together. Plus we get to have some good old-fashioned home cooking!
- Enjoy A Hobby Together: Your grandma might like to paint or your grandpa might love to do puzzles on Sundays. A bit of company would brighten their day and you’ll probably have more fun than you thought you would.
- Gifts and Cards: Grandchildren often express their love and gratitude by giving gifts, cards, or small tokens of appreciation to their grandparents.
- Hold a Family Photo Shoot: Surprise Grandma and Grandpa with a fun photoshoot. Tell them to dress in their finest frocks and meet you at a designated location. When they arrive, have a photographer ready to snap some memorable images of them.
- Share Family History: Dedicate the day to learning more about the past and listen carefully to your grandparents’ stories. Record them on tape, or write them down to create a lasting record of your family’s history.
Bollywood's Celebrity Grandparents
- Sharmila Tagore and Taimur Ali Khan
- Amitabh and Aradhya Bachchan, Agastya Nanda
- Hema Malini and Radhya Takhtani
- Rakesh Roshan and Hrehaan-Hridhaan
- Naseeruddin Shah and Abraham and Illiana
- Amrish Puri Vardhan Puri
- Mumtaz and Diani Isabella Khan
- Rajesh Khanna and Naomika Saran