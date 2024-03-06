16 Garud Commandos Turn Brothers for Martyr’s Sister in Bihar's Rohtas

Rohtas (Bihar): A cohort of 16 Garud Commandos reached Bihar's Rohtas district to attend the wedding of the sister of martyr Jyoti Prakash Nirala on March 4.

In 2017, Nirala offered the supreme sacrifice for his nation during an anti-terrorist operation in Kashmir in 2017. He was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra, India's highest peacetime military decoration in January 2018. The Garud Commandos, posted on various borders of the country, reached Bikramganj to attend his sub-inspector sister Sunita's wedding.

During the wedding ritual, as a way of expressing their brotherly love for Sunita, four of the Garud commandos pulled a sheet over Sunita's sister's head, and the remaining 12 soldiers spread their palms under her feet.

Following this, Commandos RC Prasad said, "All of us 16 Garud Commandos have come to attend the wedding of the sister of martyr Garud Commando, who was awarded Ashok Chakra. Even though he is not there today, Sunita is our sister as well; she did not miss her brother, and we all fulfilled our brother's duty. And sent her off."

Tejnarayan Singh, father of martyred Garud Commando Jyoti Prakash Nirala, said he did not feel the absence of his son at his daughter's wedding. "When my son's friends come here, I do not miss him; rather, my chest swells with pride. I am the only father in this world who has so many sons, and my daughters have so many brothers. I am very happy," Singh said.

The ancestral village of the martyr Nirala is Badildih village in Karakat police station, where the second sister of the martyr commando was also married in 2019. During that time, 11 commandos had reached Badildih to attend the wedding.