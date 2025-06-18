Seeding Books Through Mini Libraries, 15-Year-Old Akarshana Drives A Change In Tamil Nadu & Telangana

Hyderabad: Setting up mini libraries in police stations, jails, juvenile homes, hospitals, orphanages, bus stops, metro stations and schools across Telangana and Tamil Nadu, with over 15,100 books is certainly a herculean task. More so, when these places of reading are being established by a 15-year-old. In just four years, she has set up 25 mini libraries across Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

In contrast to how children in the present day while their time away, Akarshana, a class 9 student of Hyderabad Public School (HPS) has rolled her sleeves up to make a difference in the lives of those who are under or less privileged. She is trying to quietly build a culture of reading by setting up reading spaces and a arranging a good number of books from friends and acquaintances.

Seeding Books Through Mini Libraries, 15-Year-Old Akarshana Drives A Change For Less Privileged (ETV Bharat)

It was a chance visit to MNJ Cancer Hospital in Hyderabad in 2021 that changed Akarshana's life and purpose. She accompanied her father Sathishkumar Jagadeesan, a pharma employee, to distribute food to patients at the hospital. During the visit, a young boy innocently asked her, "Sister... do you have a colouring book? I like painting and would like to do it." That question made a lasting impact on Akarshana’s mind, one that soon grew into a vision.

She not only fulfilled the boy’s wish but also began collecting books from classmates, neighbours, relatives, and apartment residents, aiming to provide reading material for children and patients in the same hospital. Within a month or two, she launched her first mini library at MNJ Hospital with 1,036 books.

So far she has set up 22 mini libraries in police stations, jails, juvenile homes, hospitals, orphanages, bus stops, and schools across Telangana and Tamil Nadu, collecting a total of over 15,100 books.

Her 23rd library is scheduled to be inaugurated on Wednesday at an orphanage in Vijayanagar Colony, and the 24th on July 15 at the Juvenile Home in Saidabad. "The 25th library will be a milestone and come up at the Mathuranagar Metro Station in Hyderabad," says Akarshana.

Akarshana’s work has garnered support from the highest levels. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has agreed to attend the inauguration of the 25th library, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also reportedly expressed interest in launching it himself.

Meanwhile, L&T Metro Rail and Hyderabad Metro Rail have partnered with Akarshana to set up mini libraries at all metro stations. The initiative is also backed by the National Book Trust.

“I have always been fond of books and love reading myself. I believe books make us. They increase not just our knowledge but also make us compassionate,” says Akarshana. “I wanted to make books accessible to all even in crowded public places where people may need a little inspiration or distraction. I am thankful to my dad and everyone who have become a part of this movement by donating books,” she adds.

From arranging a colouring book for a kid in the hospital to bringing alive a reading revolution, Akarshana is sure attracting attention for the noble work she is doing. It is not just that she is setting an example, but she is taking people along in reviving the culture of reading among people.