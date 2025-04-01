13-Year-Old Boy Sets Record by Writing Bhagavad Gita With 84,246 Numbers Inside Sudarshana Chakra Image

Mangaluru: A 13-year-old boy from Karnataka has achieved a remarkable feat by writing the entire Bhagavad Gita using 84,246 numbers arranged inside an image of the Sudarshana Chakra. This extraordinary accomplishment has been recognised by the India Book of Records.
A Young Achiever’s Unique Feat
Janan Mithadka, a student from Sullia, currently studying at Swaroopa Adhyayana Kendra in Mangaluru, has etched his name in history with this unique achievement. Previously, he studied at Oxford School in Bengaluru until the seventh grade before joining Swaroopa Adhyayana Kendra, an alternative learning institution that provides unconventional education.
Janan's record-setting project involved writing all 700 shlokas of the Bhagavad Gita, totalling 1,400 lines, in the shape of the Sudarshana Chakra. Instead of traditional letters, he used a systematic number representation for each letter, resulting in a total of 84,246 numbers being inscribed on a 4x3 feet white sheet.
Months of Dedication
The project took two months to complete, with Janan dedicating two hours each day to meticulously inscribing the sacred text in numerical form. Recognising the uniqueness of his effort, the India Book of Records officially acknowledged his record, bestowing upon him the title, Youngest to Depict All Bhagavad Gita Shlokas on an Image of Sudarshana Chakra.
Aiming for More Records
Janan is no stranger to ambitious goals. At Swaroopa Adhyayana Kendra, students are encouraged to set world records, with a collective goal of achieving at least ten. Janan, however, has set an even higher target—aiming to create 25 records.
Beyond his Bhagavad Gita project, he is preparing to set another record by inscribing the SSLC syllabus of six subjects in visual code language on his shirt and pants. Additionally, he possesses the impressive ability to recall the names of 784 districts in India while juggling three rubber balls simultaneously.
A Budding Polymath
Janan's talents extend far beyond academics. He has made significant progress in various disciplines, including music, painting, beatboxing, mimicry, and an ancient Indian memory technique known as Trayodasha Avadhana (thirteen-fold concentration). His dedication to honing multiple skills demonstrates a deep passion for learning and creativity.
Parental and Institutional Support
Janan’s mother, Bhavani, expressed immense pride in her son's achievement. "He has always been passionate about art and would frequently draw intricate pictures. We felt that enrolling him at Swaroopa Adhyayana Kendra would provide the right environment to nurture his unique skills. Seeing him achieve such a feat within just six months fills us with joy."
Swaroopa Adhyayana Kendra's director, Gopadkar, also praised Janan's dedication. "He has already mastered ten unique talents. Writing the Bhagavad Gita using numbers is just one of them. He continues to push his boundaries and set new records in different fields."
A Role Model for Aspiring Young Minds
Janan attributes his success to his learning environment and inspiration from his seniors at Swaroopa. "When I saw my seniors setting records, I thought, ‘Why not me?’ That’s when I decided to attempt a record based on the Bhagavad Gita," he said. "Dedicating two hours a day for two months made it possible.
Janan's story is a testament to the power of perseverance and unconventional learning methods. With his eyes set on achieving even greater feats, he continues to inspire young minds to pursue their passions with dedication and creativity.