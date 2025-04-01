ETV Bharat / offbeat

13-Year-Old Boy Sets Record by Writing Bhagavad Gita With 84,246 Numbers Inside Sudarshana Chakra Image

Janan Mithadka with the image of Sudharshan Chakra and his parents in Mangaluru ( ETV Bharat )

Mangaluru: A 13-year-old boy from Karnataka has achieved a remarkable feat by writing the entire Bhagavad Gita using 84,246 numbers arranged inside an image of the Sudarshana Chakra. This extraordinary accomplishment has been recognised by the India Book of Records.

A Young Achiever’s Unique Feat

Janan Mithadka, a student from Sullia, currently studying at Swaroopa Adhyayana Kendra in Mangaluru, has etched his name in history with this unique achievement. Previously, he studied at Oxford School in Bengaluru until the seventh grade before joining Swaroopa Adhyayana Kendra, an alternative learning institution that provides unconventional education.

Janan's record-setting project involved writing all 700 shlokas of the Bhagavad Gita, totalling 1,400 lines, in the shape of the Sudarshana Chakra. Instead of traditional letters, he used a systematic number representation for each letter, resulting in a total of 84,246 numbers being inscribed on a 4x3 feet white sheet.

Months of Dedication

The project took two months to complete, with Janan dedicating two hours each day to meticulously inscribing the sacred text in numerical form. Recognising the uniqueness of his effort, the India Book of Records officially acknowledged his record, bestowing upon him the title, Youngest to Depict All Bhagavad Gita Shlokas on an Image of Sudarshana Chakra.

Aiming for More Records

Janan is no stranger to ambitious goals. At Swaroopa Adhyayana Kendra, students are encouraged to set world records, with a collective goal of achieving at least ten. Janan, however, has set an even higher target—aiming to create 25 records.

Beyond his Bhagavad Gita project, he is preparing to set another record by inscribing the SSLC syllabus of six subjects in visual code language on his shirt and pants. Additionally, he possesses the impressive ability to recall the names of 784 districts in India while juggling three rubber balls simultaneously.