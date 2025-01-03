ETV Bharat / offbeat

12-Year-Old Amritsar Girl Becomes India's Youngest Nail Artist, Enters India Book Of Records

Amritsar: At just 12 years old, Tarannum Bajaj from Amritsar has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the youngest nail artist in India. Her name has been officially registered in the India Book of Records, making her a source of pride for her family and community.

Tarannum's journey to this achievement was fueled by her passion for nail art and dance, interests she had nurtured since childhood. "I have been fond of dance and nail art since I was little," Tarannum shared. "When I got the opportunity to pursue nail art during my summer vacation, I convinced my father to let me take the course," she added.

Her father Tarunpreet, was initially hesitant about the idea. "I believed her studies should be the priority. Nail art seemed unrelated to academics, and I thought it might distract her," he said. However, with the support of Tarannum's mother, the family eventually agreed to let her enrol in a nail art course.

After completing the course, Tarannum's brother created a social media page to showcase her work. "The nail art I did was shared by my brother on social media," Tarannum recounted. The page garnered significant attention, ultimately leading to a call from the 'India Book of Records' team.