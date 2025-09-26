ETV Bharat / offbeat

115 Years Of Unique Durga Puja In Alipurduar: Sacred Soil And Structures From Bangladesh Still Used For Worship

Alipurduar: In Alipurduar, the Chowdhury family has been keeping a unique Durga Puja tradition alive for over a century. What makes their worship unique is that it still carries memories of their ancestral land in Bangladesh. Even today, the idol of goddess Durga is made with the same structure and sacred soil that was brought from Mymensingh district after the partition.

The Chowdhury family's worship began in the village of Kanthalbari in present-day Bangladesh, where the late Manmohan Chowdhury started the tradition. After the partition of 1947, Manmohan moved to Alipurduar in 1950, carrying with him the original idol frame and soil. Since then, the family has continued to build the idol using the structure.

Naveen Chowdhury said, "Our Puja is now in its 115th year. It started in Bangladesh, and after we moved to Lichutala in Alipurduar in 1950, we continued it here. Earlier, my father used to do this Puja, along with his brothers. Now we all do it together."

According to the family tradition, about 80 per cent of the utensils used in the Puja are still brought from Bangladesh. The rituals are carried out exactly as they were in the ancestral village, preserving a cultural bridge between the two lands.

Family member Tarun Chowdhury said, "The Puja originally began with animal sacrifices in Bangladesh. After resettling in Alipurduar, the women of our family opposed the practice. Eventually, the animal sacrifices were stopped after my mother once dreamt that the ritual was not right."

"On the advice of our Kulguru, we stopped it. Since then, we have offered rice and Chalkumdo (a type of pumpkin) as a symbolic sacrifice," Tarun added.