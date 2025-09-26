115 Years Of Unique Durga Puja In Alipurduar: Sacred Soil And Structures From Bangladesh Still Used For Worship
The Chowdhury family in Alipurduar continues a 115-year-old Durga Puja tradition with soil, structures, and utensils brought from Bangladesh after partition.
Published : September 26, 2025 at 10:31 AM IST
Alipurduar: In Alipurduar, the Chowdhury family has been keeping a unique Durga Puja tradition alive for over a century. What makes their worship unique is that it still carries memories of their ancestral land in Bangladesh. Even today, the idol of goddess Durga is made with the same structure and sacred soil that was brought from Mymensingh district after the partition.
The Chowdhury family's worship began in the village of Kanthalbari in present-day Bangladesh, where the late Manmohan Chowdhury started the tradition. After the partition of 1947, Manmohan moved to Alipurduar in 1950, carrying with him the original idol frame and soil. Since then, the family has continued to build the idol using the structure.
Naveen Chowdhury said, "Our Puja is now in its 115th year. It started in Bangladesh, and after we moved to Lichutala in Alipurduar in 1950, we continued it here. Earlier, my father used to do this Puja, along with his brothers. Now we all do it together."
According to the family tradition, about 80 per cent of the utensils used in the Puja are still brought from Bangladesh. The rituals are carried out exactly as they were in the ancestral village, preserving a cultural bridge between the two lands.
Family member Tarun Chowdhury said, "The Puja originally began with animal sacrifices in Bangladesh. After resettling in Alipurduar, the women of our family opposed the practice. Eventually, the animal sacrifices were stopped after my mother once dreamt that the ritual was not right."
"On the advice of our Kulguru, we stopped it. Since then, we have offered rice and Chalkumdo (a type of pumpkin) as a symbolic sacrifice," Tarun added.
One of the highlights of the Chowdhury family Puja is its unique 'Bhog'. Tarun said, "On the seventh, eighth, and ninth days of Navratri, the family prepares 'Bala Bhog' for the goddess. This includes cooked rice, seasoned vegetables, sesame paste, poppy seed paste, and other traditional foods."
He added, "In the 1960s, former West Bengal Chief Minister Siddharth Shankar Roy and his wife Maya Roy attended the Puja, joining us for Ashtami Anjali and tasting the bhog."
He said that the Puja follows a disciplined schedule. "On the seventh day, Kali Puja is performed at night. On Ashtami, Sandhi Puja takes place, followed by Brahma Puja on the bank of a pond. Until Ashtami, family members consume only vegetarian food. On Navami, Sheetala Puja is held, and fish from the family's pond are offered to the goddess before being shared as prasad. On Dashami, like in other barwari Pujas, the idol is immersed in the pond," Tarun added.
Debashrita Chowdhury, a young family member, said, "From Panchami to Ashtami, we offer vegetarian food. But on Navami, we present fish from our own pond to Goddess Durga. Preparations begin two months before the festival. From Mahalaya until Dashmi, family members follow a strict discipline, bathing daily in the pond before taking part in the rituals. The joy is unmatched because all our brothers and sisters come home for this Puja."
Arusha Chowdhury, another young family member, said, "For us, Durga Puja is not just about rituals. It is about the joy of being together as a family. We clean the old utensils brought from Bangladesh. We use the same structure for the idol, and we relive our heritage. The happiness we feel in these four days stays with us all year."
"What makes our family Puja so special is its rare mix of devotion, tradition, and history. By holding on to practices brought from Bangladesh and adapting them with time, our family has kept alive a 115-year-old cultural legacy," she added.
