Jakhau, Abdasa (Kutch): More than 10,000 women, in a gesture of devotion, tradition, and community pride, performed “Odhav Maharas” in Jakhau village of Abdasa, dressed in traditional Putaro attire. The occasion was equally historic as it marked the beginning of the three-day Bhava-Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav of a newly built temple dedicated to Sant Odhavramji Maharaj.

As the air reverberated with the beats of Raas-Garba, all the women, in similar attire and matching steps made the occasion even more vibrant. These women belonging to the the Bhanusali Mahajan community had come from various parts of the country to participate in the temple inauguration.

10,000 Bhanushali Women Brighten Historic 'Odhav Maharas' At Jakhau Temple Pratishtha In Kutch (ETV Bharat)

Draped in hues of red, they paid homage, celebrated heritage, and created history as such large congregation of Raas-Garba performers is rarely seen, may be once-in-a-generation.

With sisters Geetaben Rabari, Vasantbhai Bhanushali, and Poonam Gadhvi dancing in tandem with the other women to the devotional bhajans like “Odhav Tara Rajman Lili Lahare Che”, the entire venue ground turned into a red carpet - a spectacle worth watching. All those present in the area started swinging to the music, rhythm, and reverence.

Addressing the gathering, Saint Pujya Haridasji Maharaj of Kutch heaped praises on Sant Odhavramji Maharaj for taking Sanatan Dharma to newer heights. "He envisioned India as Vishwa Guru. The Pran Pratishtha of the new temple is a milestone in spiritual and cultural revival," he said.

Organised by Kutch Bhanushali Seva Samaj Trust, Jakhau Bhanushali Mahajan, Kutch Bhanushali Desh Mahajan, and All India Hariom Parivar, it was not just a celebration but as many tagged it, the event summed up history in motion. "The sight felt as if thousands of Chagbai, the revered mother of Odhavramji, had come to pay their homage by way of joy and grace," said people who witnessed the event live.