1000-Year-Old Coins Unearthed In Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram By Girl Students While Playing

Published : 4 minutes ago

A 1000-year-old copper coin, inscribed with the name of King Rajarajacholan(985-1012 AD), was found by the girls of Tirupullani Government School, Ramanathapuram district while playing in the sand

1000-Year-Old Coins Unearthed In Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram By Girl Students While Playing
Coins unearthed by girls (ETV Bharat)

Chennai: A group of young students from Thirupullani Suresh Sudha Alagan Memorial Government Higher Secondary School in Ramanathapuram district have made a significant archaeological discovery. Trained by the Antiquities Council to identify ancient artefacts, the students unearthed a 1000-year-old copper coin while playing during their summer vacation. They have learnt to identify ancient coins, and potsherds and read estampage of stone inscriptions as part of the club activities.

Manimegalai, Divyadarshini, and S. Kanishkasree, eighth-grade students from Tirupullani, found the coin while digging a hole near their home. On one side of the coin stands a man holding a flower in his hand, and to his left are four circles. Above them is a crescent. To the right is a trident and lamp. On the other side, a man is seated with a conch in his hand, and near his left hand is written 'Srirajaraja' in three lines in Devanagari script. Case edges are worn.

They immediately brought the artefact to V. Rajaguru, the secretary of the Antiquities Council and head of Ramanathapuram Archaeological Research Institute. After examining the coin and the site where it was found, Rajaguru confirmed its historical significance. The coin, bearing the inscription of Rajaraja Chola I, was minted during his conquest of Sri Lanka. It is one of the many Ezhak coins that have been discovered in the Ramanathapuram district.

The students' discovery has been praised by their school principal, Mahendran Kannan, and their teachers. Their dedication and knowledge of ancient artefacts have contributed to a valuable archaeological find.

