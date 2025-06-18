ETV Bharat / offbeat

100-Year-Old Ready-Made Trees On Sale In Andhra Pradesh, Own Your Green & Give Them A New Home

Kadiyam (Andhra Pradesh): If you are one of those who wants to learn character from trees, values from roots and change from leaves, Kadiyam seems the place to be. The nurseries here are abundantly rich in trees - fully grown, fruit bearing, ornamental and decades-old, which are up for sale.

Readymade, these trees have been a part of the world-famous Kadiyam Nurseries for long and are now waiting to be adopted by people for their homes and backyards. Some of the trees are decades-old and others even over a century-old, which have been revived and are being sold as 'instant green giants' for landscaping and decoration purposes. These trees are collected from areas where they would have otherwise been felled or discarded - particularly places in road widening zones, storm-hit regions, or from farmers seeking alternative uses for unyielding land.

100-Year-Old Ready-Made Trees On Sale In Andhra Pradesh, Own Yours & Give Them A New Home (ETV Bharat)

Of those on sale are also trees some of which were either uprooted by strong winds or removed for safety reasons. The Kadiyam Nurseries have taken the effort to give these trees a second life.

The process is one of care and meticulousness. Once a tree is identified, it is excavated from the roots, its branches trimmed, and then it is carefully transported to nurseries using cranes and trolleys. They are then treated with nutrients, the cuts are sealed to prevent rotting, and the trees are replanted on iron meshes layered with sand and soil mixed with coconut husk.

A routine care continues until the trees bear fresh leaves, showing signs of revival. The entire process from collection to new growth costs anywhere between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 5 lakh per tree.