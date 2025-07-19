Yes, Your Dog Might Need Therapy Too! How To Calm Down Your Pet During Mental distress

Dogs have long been cherished companions for humans for de-stress, and for decades now, veterinarians and therapists have been prescribing pet therapy to help people struggling with physical or mental health challenges. But here’s something many pet owners might not know — dogs themselves can experience stress, anxiety, depression, night terrors, phobias, and even post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Thanks to advances in biology, genetics, and neuroscience, we now understand that animals, like humans, have emotional vulnerabilities. Today, more dog parents — alongside vets and animal behaviourists — are recognising that their pets can suffer mental breakdowns just like people do.
Take the case of Haiku, a three-year-old Labrador Retriever from Mumbai. Since the age of one, Haiku has suffered from anxiety attacks. His family first noticed his distress in his reactions to certain situations and people. He was easily agitated and uncomfortable around strangers. His episodes of terror and restlessness would stretch on for days. The family felt helpless.
“He can’t be interrupted when he’s anxious. He just shuts down,” says Pushpak Sahay, Haiku’s owner and a Mumbai-based banker. “It usually happens when he meets new people or encounters an aggressive dog.” Haiku also showed signs of distress when taken to unfamiliar places. Eventually, when veterinarians and behaviourists diagnosed him with behavioural anxiety, Pushpak sought help from a therapist.
“We sent him to a facility where he could interact with other dogs and changed some of our own behaviours at home,” he says. It took nearly a year of patience and therapy, but Haiku has gradually become more comfortable around others.
Being the Ideal Dog Parent
Understanding what a dog is going through isn't always easy. Like infants, dogs cannot communicate their feelings in words, but attentive pet parents can pick up on their emotional states through careful observation.
“It’s very much like understanding a baby — you have to watch and learn. Once the owner identifies the issue, it’s up to the behaviourist or therapist to use positive reinforcement techniques. The therapist builds a line of communication with the dog to help it adapt and address the root causes of distress," explains Leena Ukil, a Mumbai-based dog behaviourist.
Ukil emphasises that pet parents have the greatest influence over their dog’s well-being. “Ultimately, the pet parent must build trust and build understanding with the animal,” she adds.
Delhi-based veterinarian Dr Vivek Prajapati agrees, noting that change must begin with the owner. “Behavioural therapy typically takes between one to six months to yield results,” he says. Dr Prajapati also stresses the importance of recognising behavioural patterns early. “Therapy is not just about the dog changing, the owner’s behaviour also plays a critical role in the recovery process.”
Separation Anxiety
Ukil points out that the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened separation anxiety in dogs. Many pets, accustomed to having their humans home during lockdowns, now struggle when left alone. Symptoms can include excessive barking, scratching doors, or whining when the owner is away.
“Some dogs need only minor interventions, but in other cases, the owner themselves must adopt behavioural changes to help the pet feel secure,” says Ukil.
One such case is Mumbai resident Darshana Jadhav’s Pomeranian, Rani. The one-year-old pup, adopted at two months, was initially showered with constant attention. But once Darshana and her daughter resumed work outside the home, Rani’s behaviour changed.
“She started chewing on sofas, shoes and anything she could find. She has also become less friendly,” says Darshana. “At first, we thought it was just a phase, but her trainer suggested it might be a behavioural issue.” Rani is now undergoing therapy to help her adjust.
When Dogs Develop OCD
Another lesser-known fact: dogs can develop Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD). Common symptoms include flank sucking, repetitive pacing, spinning in circles, continuous or rhythmic barking, or chasing imaginary objects.
“OCD in dogs is often genetic. Therapy usually involves redirecting their energy and offering alternative ways to manage their compulsions," Ukil explains.
Simple Ways to Cheer Up Your Dog
If you notice behavioural changes in your dog, here are some steps you can take to improve their emotional health:
- Visit your veterinarian to rule out any medical issues.
- Keep your dog mentally stimulated and physically active through play and exercise.
- Let them socialise with other dogs or friendly humans to reduce anxiety.
- Show consistent love, patience, and reassurance.
- Work on becoming the ideal pet parent by understanding and responding to your dog’s needs.
