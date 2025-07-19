ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Yes, Your Dog Might Need Therapy Too! How To Calm Down Your Pet During Mental distress

Dogs have long been cherished companions for humans for de-stress, and for decades now, veterinarians and therapists have been prescribing pet therapy to help people struggling with physical or mental health challenges. But here’s something many pet owners might not know — dogs themselves can experience stress, anxiety, depression, night terrors, phobias, and even post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Thanks to advances in biology, genetics, and neuroscience, we now understand that animals, like humans, have emotional vulnerabilities. Today, more dog parents — alongside vets and animal behaviourists — are recognising that their pets can suffer mental breakdowns just like people do.

Take the case of Haiku, a three-year-old Labrador Retriever from Mumbai. Since the age of one, Haiku has suffered from anxiety attacks. His family first noticed his distress in his reactions to certain situations and people. He was easily agitated and uncomfortable around strangers. His episodes of terror and restlessness would stretch on for days. The family felt helpless.

Keep your dog mentally stimulated and physically active through play and exercise (Getty Images)

“He can’t be interrupted when he’s anxious. He just shuts down,” says Pushpak Sahay, Haiku’s owner and a Mumbai-based banker. “It usually happens when he meets new people or encounters an aggressive dog.” Haiku also showed signs of distress when taken to unfamiliar places. Eventually, when veterinarians and behaviourists diagnosed him with behavioural anxiety, Pushpak sought help from a therapist.

“We sent him to a facility where he could interact with other dogs and changed some of our own behaviours at home,” he says. It took nearly a year of patience and therapy, but Haiku has gradually become more comfortable around others.

Being the Ideal Dog Parent

Understanding what a dog is going through isn't always easy. Like infants, dogs cannot communicate their feelings in words, but attentive pet parents can pick up on their emotional states through careful observation.

“It’s very much like understanding a baby — you have to watch and learn. Once the owner identifies the issue, it’s up to the behaviourist or therapist to use positive reinforcement techniques. The therapist builds a line of communication with the dog to help it adapt and address the root causes of distress," explains Leena Ukil, a Mumbai-based dog behaviourist.

Ukil emphasises that pet parents have the greatest influence over their dog’s well-being. “Ultimately, the pet parent must build trust and build understanding with the animal,” she adds.