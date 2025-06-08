Yeh Ristha Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Rahul Sharma On How Fame On TV Is Fragile And Why He Isn't Chasing It

Television actor Rahul Sharma, who shot to fame with Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjaana has been in the industry for over a decade. The actor who is now seen in one of television's popular shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai says the fame as an actor is short lived in the industry. "Fame is a byproduct of your journey, and should always be looked at in this way," says Sharma, who plays Anshuman, a businessman and love interest of Abhira played by Samridhii Shukla.

Rahul spoke about television actors' short-lived fame. He says more than the actors, the characters become famous on TV. “It all depends on the impact you had on people’s minds. When you are playing the main character, you will be remembered by the name of the character. But yes, nowadays people search for your name. Who is this guy? They want to know more about you. So that's how it works," shares the actor who bagged his first role in 2014 after more than dozens of auditions.

When asked if this plays as a demotivator as an actor he responds in negative. "I think it's a good thing because if you are an actor and if you are chosen to play a certain character, it will give you a chance to prove yourself as an actor. These characters are also building you as an actor and career," confesses the actor.

Talking about reality shows where radiance connect with the actor more than the character, Sharma points out that reality shows don't need acting skills. "That requires a different kind of effort but you need to constantly work hard for fame and fortune," he believes and adds that fame in the industry is "very fragile and not really long lasting."

He says, "It’s like you do a good role, play it well, and you become famous. And then, you need to prove yourself again in your next project to remain famous. You have to deliver your best performance every time," insists Sharma and emphasises that actors have to choose your projects wisely. "It's good to be famous, but it will not help you in your career if you are famous and choosing wrong projects and taking wrong decisions in your life. Fame is illusionary in that sense.”

Rahul Sharma (ETV Bharat)

With social media being one of the biggest factors responsible for actors' presence among their fans, Sharma says it helps gain instant fame and gratification even when someone does a "meaningless thing. "For me, fame is just byproduct of what I do. It cannot be my ultimate goal. As an actor if you want to make a difference than it can't only be about fame but dedication, hard work, and love for your craft," he concludes.