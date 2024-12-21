Yearender 2024: Recap Of The Year's Best Celebrity Bridal Fashion

In 2024, celebrity weddings were not just personal milestones but public spectacles, each with a unique fashion story worth unravelling. From heritage weaves to cutting-edge couture, the bridal trousseaus of the year served as a fascinating study in style, tradition, and the occasional eyebrow-raising extravagance.

Keerthy Suresh

The actress' Christian wedding to Antony Thattil was the kind of event that feels plucked from the pages of a fairytale: the bride, the gown the outdoor location, all combining to create a moment of cinematic perfection. The star of the show was her breathtaking lace gown, crafted by none other than Zuhair Murad. If you’re unfamiliar with this Lebanese designer, let’s just say his creations have a knack for transforming Hollywood red carpets and wedding aisles into high-fashion spectacles.

The halter-neck lace design of her gown spelt understated elegance, with a sheer back that added drama. And then there was the veil (a cathedral-length marvel that seemed to float behind her like a cloud) as if the universe itself wanted in on the moment. To complete the look, Keerthy chose diamond drop earrings and dewy makeup that subtly enhanced her natural glow. Her sleek bun ensured all eyes remained on the gown’s delicate neckline.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita’s antique gold Kanjeevaram saree at the lagnam stole the spotlight. These handwoven silk sarees crafted in Tamil Nadu, are synonymous with Telugu weddings, thanks to their opulent texture and intricate motifs. The groom complemented her in a madhuparkham (a traditional white pancha with a striking red border). At the heart of Sobhita Dhulipala's gorgeous wedding wardrobe was an unexpected star: the bajuband.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Hydari’s wedding to actor Siddharth in Rajasthan featured a handcrafted silk lehenga by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The blouse had intricate Zari embroidery and plunging V neckline. Paired with a matching lehenga featuring a broad border of shimmering gold threadwork, it was the kind of outfit that spelled sophistication.

But it was the details that truly elevated the look. Aditi draped a tissue silk embroidered dupatta over her lehenga in the style of a saree pallu. Her accessories were no less dazzling: gold and polki pieces, including a choker necklace, jhumkis, bangles, and rings, added a touch of regal splendour. Her hair, centre-parted and braided with fragrant white gajras, harked back to timeless South Indian bridal traditions. Aditi skipped the heavy traditional mehendi designs for a minimalist half-moon alta.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha kicked off the season with simplicity. For her intimate civil ceremony with Zaheer Iqbal, she wore her mother’s saree and jewellery (a choice made in just five minutes according to the actress). Her mother, Poonam Sinha, first wore it on her wedding day back in 1980. Sonakshi paired it with her mother’s Kundan choker necklace. Smokey eyes, a soft pink lip, feathered brows, and a dainty bindi complemented the ensemble without competing for attention. Traditional touches like alta on her hands and a fragrant gajra in her hair tied the whole look together, while her groom, Zaheer Iqbal, kept pace in an ivory kurta that perfectly matched her saree.

It’s hard not to be charmed by the idea of a Bollywood star opting for familial sentimentality over designer drama. One imagines the scene: Sonakshi calmly pulling a saree from her mother’s wardrobe while the nation collectively Googled “minimalist wedding inspiration.” For brides who dream of upcycling an outfit into something unforgettable, Sonakshi’s dreamy, sentimental style is proof that sometimes, less is not only more—it’s everything.

Ira Khan

Ira Khan (daughter of Aamir Khan) chose a ceremony that was as unpretentious as it was heartfelt. After tying the knot with her fitness expert boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in a simple Mumbai ceremony, the couple whisked their celebrations off to Udaipur. For the vows ceremony, Ira wore a white gown so ethereal it could have floated into the room on its own. The semi-sheer detailing and sleek, straight fit gave her a look that was on point while a delicate floral tiara perched on her head added a touch of whimsy. Her makeup was refreshingly understated (a balanced nude palette that let her natural glow take centrestage).

Rakul Preet Singh

With celebrities setting wedding trends left, right, and centre this year, Rakul Preet Singh’s high-style ceremony in Goa stands out for its effortlessness. For her big day, the bride wore a pastel blush lehenga by top designer Tarun Tahiliani. The lehenga’s intricate floral embroidery added a pop of vibrant detail against the soft base. Heavy polki jewelry provided just the right dose of traditional sparkle, while Rakul’s makeup (minimal and dewy with a hint of pink on her lips) kept the focus on her radiant self. Meanwhile, Jackky Bhagnani complemented his bride perfectly in an ivory sherwani by the same designer, finished with a statement layered chain.

Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda’s pastel-themed wedding in Manesar was quintessentially Punjabi, with a dash of modern flair. Kriti’s Anamika Khanna outfit blended traditional motifs with contemporary cuts. The couture lehenga in shades and hues of pink on each panel with delicate gota work and gorgeous motifs on the scalloped edges.

Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant’s wedding to Anant Ambani was as grand as one would expect from the Ambani family, but her choice of attire carried a touch of timelessness. Her lehenga featured a 100-year-old blouse, blending modern luxury with heirloom tradition. It was an ensemble that whispered rather than shouted, “I come from a family that owns everything.”

As we close the chapter on 2024’s celebrity weddings, we see bridal fashion that tells a story. Whether through a mother’s saree, a meticulously crafted lehenga or a twist on tradition, each bride offered a different narrative.