Yearender 2024: 6 Standout Fashion Moments On The Red Carpet, From Priyanka To Zendaya

Fashion in 2024 was a glorious mix of elegance, drama and the occasional eyebrow-raising moment. The stars turned red carpets into battlegrounds for style supremacy, giving us a lineup of unforgettable looks. Here’s a breakdown of the year’s most talked about celebrity outfits.

1. Alia Bhatt’s Dreamy Debut at the Met Gala

Alia Bhatt arrived at the Met Gala in a floral Sabyasachi saree that redefined “fairy tale.” Inspired by the theme Garden Of Time, the greenish saree had a 23-foot long train apart from the pallu.

Paired with sleek hair, subtle makeup and Sabyasachi jewellery, it was the kind of debut that said, “Hi, Hollywood. I’ve arrived, and yes, you’re welcome.” If Cinderella had a red carpet moment post-midnight, this would be it. Twitter erupted with memes comparing her outfit to a chic take on wedding cake icing, but in the best way possible.

2. Priyanka Chopra’s Snatched Versace Moment

It was a year of fashion domination for Priyanka Chopra, who seemed to have an ensemble for every occasion (and by every occasion, we mean all of them). Whether dazzling at the Ambani wedding functions in a series of outfits so glittery they probably needed their own solar panels, stealing the show at her brother’s shaadi, or turning heads at the Max Factor India launch, Priyanka was the epitome of glamour-on-the-go.

But the pièce de résistance was her waist-defying silver Oscar de la Renta gown she wore to the Red Sea Film Festival. Styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, the strapless bugle bead gown had an origami rose detail. Priyanka made it a moment, proving once again that she’s not just walking the red carpet, she’s owning it.

3. Mona Patel In Full Bloom At The Met Gala

Fashion entrepreneur Mona Patel’s appearance at the Met Gala was both a fashion statement and a cultural moment. Her custom Iris Van Herpen featured mechanical butterflies that fluttered as she moved. The gown was a marvel, structured to resemble the Lotus Temple in Delhi and featured embroidery carefully done by Indian artisans. Mona’s look was a statement on the power of representation in fashion.

4. Kareena Kapoor's Column Gown

Kareena Kapoor’s Oscar de la Renta gown at the opening night of the Red Sea Film Festival was a mic drop. With 3D orchid appliqués perfectly placed to wrap around her frame, the deep purple velvet bodycon dress was the kind of outfit that whispered, “Oh, this thing?” while secretly knowing it was the best look in the room.

The straight-column silhouette and the understated slit at the back added just the right hint of elegance to balance the drama. The actress strutted down that carpet like she invented velvet. If confidence could be bottled, Kareena would have trademarked it by now.

5. Zendaya In Sci-Fi Gear

When Zendaya stepped onto the red carpet for the premiere of science fiction movie Dune, it was a fashion history lesson wrapped in pure art. The custom metallic bodysuit from Mugler's archival 1995 collection highlighted her ability to blend futuristic aesthetics with glamour. Paired with dramatic eyeliner and matching heels and a blue diamond Bulgari necklace, Zendaya looked less like a mortal and more like an intergalactic empress here to claim her throne.

6. Nicola Coughlan Spelt Regal-Meets-Whimsical

Actress Nicola Coughlan brought whimsical regality to the Bridgerton Season 3 premiere in a dreamy off-shoulder Rodarte gown. The pastel pink dress, adorned with rose appliqués and sequins, looked like it was plucked straight from a fairy tale (or the set of Bridgerton itself). The maroon gloves and her playful makeup (glittering eyeshadow and a rosy lip) complemented the romantic vibe, making her the belle of the ball.