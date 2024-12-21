Yearender 2024: Weird and Wonderful New Dating Terms

Dating in 2024 was a lot like trying to decode a text from your crush: confusing, exciting, and occasionally infuriating. As if dating wasn’t complicated enough, this year introduced a whole new lexicon of terms to describe the unique (read: bizarre) ways people connect, flirt, and ghost each other.
1. Inflidating
Inflidating (inflation + dating) is the 2024 trend born out of skyrocketing prices. It’s all about finding affordable yet creative ways to date. Think homemade picnics, coffee instead of cocktails or Netflix marathons instead of movie theatre trips. The good news is, you’ll know they’re not just into you for free dinners.
Downside: You might have to explain why their “gourmet” sandwich came from your fridge leftovers.
2. Sledging
Inspired by cricket banter, sledging is when someone flirts by making slightly mean or sarcastic comments. It’s like negging’s wittier cousin. If you’ve ever had someone mock your music taste while leaning in a little too close, you’ve experienced sledging firsthand. It’s a good filter for people with no sense of humoir.
Downside: You might end up questioning your life choices because they roasted your Spotify Wrapped.
3. Benching
Benching happens when someone keeps you on the backburner while they explore other options. They’ll send just enough texts to keep you interested but never commit to anything serious. It’s basically ghosting’s lazy sibling (you’re not gone, but you’re not in either).
Red Flag Alert: Every plan ends with “Let’s see how the week goes” and no actual follow-up.
4. Fizzling
Fizzling is when a connection doesn’t end abruptly but slowly loses steam, like a can of soda left open too long. Texts get shorter, replies get slower, and eventually, you’re left with nothing but a confusing sense of “What happened?”
Dating Tip: If their responses go from paragraphs to one-word texts, you’re in fizz territory.
5. Hardballing
Hardballing is for the bold and the busy. It’s when you lay all your cards on the table early in a relationship: what you want, where this is going, and how much time you’re willing to waste. Think of it as speed-running the “define the relationship” talk.
Why It’s Trending: Because no one has time to date someone who “isn’t looking for anything serious” for six months.
6. Beige Flags
Beige flags aren’t toxic or alarming; they’re just… meh. It’s when someone’s quirks or habits are neither dealbreakers nor endearing, they’re just beige. Like if they collect spoons from every city they visit or can only eat cereal with a specific brand of almond milk.
Fun Fact: Beige flags are a great conversation starter (until you realize you’ve been talking about spoons for 30 minutes).
7. Throning
Throning is when someone dates you not because they like you, but because they want to bask in your status, popularity, or influence. Think of it as social climbing with a side of romance. If you’ve ever wondered why your new partner seems more interested in your Instagram followers than your sparkling personality, congrats, you’ve been throned.
Red Flag Alert: They insist on taking selfies with you at every “cool” event but can’t remember your birthday.
8. Main Character Energy
Main Character Energy (MCE) is when someone dates as though they’re the star of a romantic comedy, and you’re just a supporting cast member. They expect grand gestures, dramatic declarations, and a perfectly choreographed meet-cute.
Con: You might end up feeling like the sidekick in your own love story.
9. Glamboozling
This trend is when someone cancels plans at the last minute but does it with an overly dramatic excuse. “I can’t make dinner because my cat had an existential crisis” or “Work called me for an emergency Zoom, but I’ll make it up to you with a trip to Bali someday.”
Likelihood: About as real as that trip to Bali.
Dating trends may come and go, but the essence remains the same: we’re all just trying to connect, one awkward text or overanalyzed emoji at a time. Whether you’re being benched, sledged, or throned, the best advice is to stay true to yourself (keep a running list of these terms handy, just in case).
