Yearender 2024: Weird and Wonderful New Dating Terms

Hardballing (when you express your love early on in the relationship) was one of the dating terms that entered the dictionary in 2024 ( Freepik )

Dating in 2024 was a lot like trying to decode a text from your crush: confusing, exciting, and occasionally infuriating. As if dating wasn’t complicated enough, this year introduced a whole new lexicon of terms to describe the unique (read: bizarre) ways people connect, flirt, and ghost each other.

1. Inflidating

Inflidating (inflation + dating) is the 2024 trend born out of skyrocketing prices. It’s all about finding affordable yet creative ways to date. Think homemade picnics, coffee instead of cocktails or Netflix marathons instead of movie theatre trips. The good news is, you’ll know they’re not just into you for free dinners.

Downside: You might have to explain why their “gourmet” sandwich came from your fridge leftovers.

2. Sledging

Inspired by cricket banter, sledging is when someone flirts by making slightly mean or sarcastic comments. It’s like negging’s wittier cousin. If you’ve ever had someone mock your music taste while leaning in a little too close, you’ve experienced sledging firsthand. It’s a good filter for people with no sense of humoir.

Downside: You might end up questioning your life choices because they roasted your Spotify Wrapped.

3. Benching

Benching happens when someone keeps you on the backburner while they explore other options. They’ll send just enough texts to keep you interested but never commit to anything serious. It’s basically ghosting’s lazy sibling (you’re not gone, but you’re not in either).

Red Flag Alert: Every plan ends with “Let’s see how the week goes” and no actual follow-up.

4. Fizzling

Fizzling is when a connection doesn’t end abruptly but slowly loses steam, like a can of soda left open too long. Texts get shorter, replies get slower, and eventually, you’re left with nothing but a confusing sense of “What happened?”

Dating Tip: If their responses go from paragraphs to one-word texts, you’re in fizz territory.

5. Hardballing

Hardballing is for the bold and the busy. It’s when you lay all your cards on the table early in a relationship: what you want, where this is going, and how much time you’re willing to waste. Think of it as speed-running the “define the relationship” talk.