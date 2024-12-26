Yearender 2024: 8 Indian Women Who Made The Nation Proud Internationally, From Divya Deshmukh To Sadhna Saxena

In 2024, Indian women have once again shown the world that glass ceilings are meant to be shattered. Their stories aren’t just about personal achievements; they are a beacon of hope, proving that determination, resilience, and grit can lead to extraordinary outcomes. These remarkable women have left an indelible mark on India’s journey on global platforms this year:

Sheetal Devi

Sheetal Devi is India's first female armless archer. At the 2024 Summer Paralympics, she set a new world record in the ranking round with a score of 703 and secured a bronze medal in the mixed team compound open category alongside Rakesh Kumar. Her journey from a youth event organized by the Indian Army to the global stage is mindblowing.

Mohana Singh Jitarwal

Squadron Leader Mohana Singh Jitarwal continues to break stereotypes as one of India's first female fighter pilots. She was declared as the first female combat pilot along with two of her cohort, Bhawana Kanth and Avani Chaturvedi back in 2016. The 32-year-old added another feather to her cap this September, when she became the first woman fighter pilot to be inducted in the Indian Air Force’s elite 18 ‘Flying Bullets’ squadron operating the LCA Tejas fighter jet.

Manu Bhaker

Manu Bhaker made history at the Paris 2024 Olympics by becoming the first Indian shooter to win multiple medals in a single Games. She clinched bronze in both the women's 10-meter air pistol and the mixed team event with Sarabjot Singh. Her achievements have garnered national acclaim, including recognition from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Payal Kapadia

Payal Kapadia's film, All We Imagine As Light, made history as the first Indian film to win the Cannes Grand Prix. The young filmmaker first gained international acclaim with her documentary A Night Of Knowing Nothing, which won the Golden Eye award for Best Documentary at the Cannes Film Festival in 2021. It is a personal and political narrative about student protests in India. Payal has also been lauded for her short films, which have travelled to festivals worldwide, earning her a reputation as one of India’s most promising contemporary filmmakers.

Divya Deshmukh

At just 18, Divya Deshmukh has emerged as a formidable force in the world of chess. She clinched the World U-20 Girls Chess Championship title in 2024, becoming the fourth Indian to achieve this honour. The teenager is now the youngest top 20 female chess player in the world! Her strategic prowess and dedication have made her a role model for young chess enthusiasts nationwide.

Avani Lekhara

Avani Lekhara continues to be a beacon of excellence in Paralympic shooting. She won gold at the Paralympic Games 2024 and has consistently performed at the highest levels, inspiring countless persons with disabilities (PwD) to pursue their dreams in sports.

Rachel Gupta

Rachel Gupta's crowning as Miss Grand International 2024 beauty pageant has brought pride to the nation. Her commitment to social causes and her representation of India on the global stage exemplify the blend of beauty and purpose.

Sadhna Saxena Nair

In August 2024, Lieutenant General Sadhna Saxena Nair marked a historic milestone by assuming the office of Director General Medical Services (Army), becoming the first woman to hold this esteemed position. Before this groundbreaking appointment, Sadhna Saxena Nair shattered another glass ceiling as the first woman to serve as Director General of Hospital Services (Armed Forces) upon her promotion to the rank of Air Marshal. She is also the first woman Principal Medical Officer of the Western Air Command and the Training Command of the Indian Air Force (IAF).