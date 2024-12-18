Yearender 2024: Gua Sha, Reverse Eye Liner And Gender-Inclusive Cosmetics Were The Biggest Beauty Trends

his was the year our skincare routines were longer than our attention spans, and our makeup became as inclusive as our Netflix watchlists. From gender-neutral beauty products to glass skin so reflective you could check your teeth in it, the beauty scene was a delightful mix of viral trends, old traditions and high-tech wizardry.

In 2024, the Indian kitchen became the beauty aisle. Ingredients like turmeric, sandalwood, saffron, and rosewater were stars in both traditional and new formulations. DIY beauty made a massive comeback on Instagram, with everyone from dermatologists to your neighbour sharing their haldi-infused face masks.

Gender-Inclusive Cosmetics

Gone are the days when makeup was marketed in pink for women and black for men. In 2024, gender-inclusive beauty became the norm in India. Brands finally got the memo: makeup isn’t a “gendered” thing, it’s a fun thing. Foundations now come in more shades. Lip balms are for all lips, and skincare routines are free of marketing clichés. Male beauty influencers like Ankush Bahuguna continued to champion this trend, proving that contouring and confidence go hand in hand.

Why it’s great: It’s about time beauty products cared more about your skin type and less about your chromosomes.

Reverse Wing Eyeliner

If regular winged eyeliner had its moment in the spotlight, reverse eyeliner walked in and dropped the mic. Instead of your usual flick on the upper lid, this trend had us drawing the wing on the lower lash line, creating a bold, edgy look that declared, “I’m sophisticated but I might also bite.”

Our Tip: Pair your reverse wing with a matte nude lip for daytime drama or go full-glam with a sparkly eye shadow.

Glass Skin

“Glass skin” wasn’t new in 2024, but India perfected it. Borrowing from Korean beauty, this trend aimed for skin so smooth, clear, and hydrated, it resembled actual glass. From sheet masks infused with turmeric and aloe to 15-step routines that included serums you can’t pronounce, Indian beauty fans went all in. Our Tip: Hyaluronic acid, vitamin C serums and homemade rice water toners are your new BFFs.

Indians perfected the glass skin routine (Freepik)

Red Light Therapy

If you didn’t strap a red light therapy mask to your face this year, were you even living? Red light therapy went from a niche “celebrity thing” to something you and your neighbour tried for that elusive “lit-from-within” skin. Beauty influencers lit up Instagram feeds with LED masks that promise everything from reducing wrinkles to making your skin look like it’s been on a 7-day spa retreat.

Pro Tip: If you’re skeptical, start small with red-light face wands.

Gua Sha

This year, the ancient Chinese Gua Sha tool wasn’t just for sculpting cheekbones, it became part of the self-care ritual. Women across India embraced this rose quartz wonder, combining it with oils or serums to depuff, contour, and reduce stress after long Zoom work calls.

Pro tip: Use it with saffron or kumkumadi oils for more effect.