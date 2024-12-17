Yearender 2024: Authors, Books And Literary Trends That Made Headlines

In 2024, several key trends emerged and Indian authors reaffirmed their place on the global literary stage. The year was marked by numerous literary festivals and awards. Events like the AutHer Awards honoured women writers across various categories, while the Crossword Book Awards returned after a five-year hiatus.

Erasmus Prize For Amitav Ghosh

One of India’s most respected writers, Amitav Ghosh was honored with the prestigious Erasmus Prize 2024. Ghosh was celebrated for his literary work addressing the climate crisis, especially through novels like The Great Derangement and Gun Island, which explore humanity's fraught relationship with nature. His books challenge readers to rethink their place in the ecological web. This recognition places Ghosh in the pantheon of global intellectuals who use art and literature as tools of critique and change.

PEN Pinter Prize For Arundhati Roy

Another towering figure in Indian literature, Arundhati Roy received the PEN Pinter Prize 2024. The award celebrates writers who (in the words of Harold Pinter) “cast an unflinching, unswerving gaze upon the world.” Roy’s body of work, including the Booker Prize-winning The God of Small Things and her searing polemic Azadi: Freedom. Fascism. Fiction., continues to critique structures of power, nationalism and social inequality. Her commitment to human rights and freedom of speech positions her as an author who does not merely reflect society but actively seeks to shape it.

BookTok

Authors also embraced the digital and social media-driven transformation of the literary landscape this year. BookTok is a subculture on TikTok and other social media platforms that amplified works by Indian writers, particularly those addressing themes like diaspora, identity and modern relationships. Authors like Avni Doshi and Chetan Bhagat leveraged these platforms to connect with younger, tech-savvy readers globally.

The Booktok community on social media took off (Freepik)

Surge In 'Romantasy' Titles

A notable trend was the surge in 'romantasy' (a fusion of romance and fantasy genres). This hybrid genre gained immense popularity, with titles like Sarah J. Maas's House of Flame And Shadow and Callie Hart's Quicksilver leading bestseller lists. The appeal lies in the escapist narratives that blend romantic plots with fantastical elements, offering readers a dual-layered experience.

AI And Geopolitical Themes

Contemporary issues significantly influenced literary themes, particularly the integration of artificial intelligence, geopolitical narratives and climate fiction. Authors explored the ethical and societal implications of AI in their stories. This trend reflects a growing reader interest in literature that mirrors technological and political landscapes.

Climate fiction was a major theme in bestsellers (Freepik)

Experimental Literature

The early 21st century saw experimental literature reflecting the emergence of digital technologies. Works like Patricia Lockwood's bestseller No One Is Talking About This and Terena Elizabeth Bell's debut short fiction collection Tell Me What You See utilized digital mediums and formats, incorporating elements such as emojis, hyperlinks and memes.

Emerging Literary Voices

The year saw the emergence of new voices and the release of highly anticipated novels. Authors like Bhavik Sarkhedi who wrote the existentialist rom-com novel The Unproposed Guy, stand up comedian Kanan Gill who debuted as a fiction writer, and Sandhya Mary whose humorous Malayalam novel Maria, Just Maria was published in English this year.