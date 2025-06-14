Two Y2K Beauty Trends Got A Glow-Up, Juicy Lip and Concealer Lip Are Big On The Internet Again | Learn How To Get The Looks

If you're rummaging through an old drawer, and you find a lip gloss from 2003: half-used, super sticky and sparkly, keep it. Y2K lips are back in style. Just when you thought your lips had finally escaped the trauma of the early 2000s, Gen Z and social media said, “Hold my juicy tube.” As with all beauty trends of this decade, it’s a mix of nostalgia, rebellion, and social media.

Gen Z has discovered the weird and wonderful era that was the early 2000s: butterfly clips, velour tracksuits, and lip gloss that could double as glue. They’ve brought it all back. Makeup artists are embracing it too, calling it “a playful return to unapologetic beauty.”

The Two Faces of Y2K: Juicy vs. Concealer

Y2K makeup was basically a choose-your-own-adventure novel for your face, and lips were the highlight. In one chapter, you’re glossed up like you just bit into a glazed doughnut. In the other, you’ve erased your lips entirely with a beige crayon and somehow, it looked cool. Thanks to beauty influencers with encyclopaedic knowledge of 2000s music videos, both lip trends have gone viral again complete with sparkly filters. And we’re here for it. Because who doesn’t want to feel like the star of their own teen movie every time they apply lip gloss?

1. The Juicy Lip Reboot

Today’s version is just as shiny but with a precision-level twist: a darker lip liner subtly framing the lips, giving your pout a sculpted, high-drama finish. Think JLo circa 2002, but with better lighting. Start with a soft brown or berry-toned lip liner (don’t be afraid to lean into the contrast). Then layer on an ultra-glossy lip product with just enough stickiness to survive a gossip session. The goals are high shine, high definition, and high nostalgia. Bonus points if your gloss smells like vanilla cupcakes or bubblegum.

You don’t need to dress like a Bratz doll to embrace this trend. For daily wear, soften the contrast of the dark liner with a neutral gloss, or use a balm with a hint of sheen. Gloss available in the market is now smarter, less sticky, and doesn’t attract hair like a lint roller in a wind tunnel.

2. The Concealer Lip Revival

On the other end of the spectrum lies the subtle concealer lip. Once the misunderstood stepchild of Y2K beauty, it’s now back with a vengeance and with better execution. Instead of slathering actual concealer across your lips like it’s 2003, today’s take uses pale nude lipsticks and hydrating matte formulas. You get a minimalist, washed-out pout that looks chic, not ghostly.

This look pairs beautifully with overlined eyes, heavy lashes, and a winged liner. Balance is key. If your lips are toned down, let your eyes do the talking. A little blush or bronzer goes a long way to keep you from looking like you just crawled out of a sepia-toned picture.

Y2K Lip Starter Pack

What you’ll need if you’re diving headfirst into this trend:

A trusty dark lip liner (brown, plum, or maroon)

An ultra-glossy, non-sticky lip gloss (clear or slightly tinted)

A pale nude lipstick or concealer-toned balm

Tips to Make Y2K Lips Work in 2025

How do you wear a Y2K lip trend without looking like you time-traveled from an Avril Lavigne concert?

For Daytime: Stick to the juicy look. Go for hydrating lip oils with a hint of tint. Coral, peach, rose are all great. Pair with soft blush and groomed brows for a clean-girl look with a nostalgic twist. For Night Out: Bring on the full gloss. Layer it up. Try sparkly or duochrome glosses for that intergalactic Y2K vibe. Pair with a smoky eye or winged liner and low-rise confidence. For the Brave: Try the concealer lips but modernized: blend with a rose-tinted liner, maybe even a touch of gloss for contrast. It’s all about balance.

At the end of the day, whether you’re more of a juicy-lip glamazon or a concealer-lip minimalist, the Y2K lip trend is less about rules and more about attitude. Now go forth and gloss. The early 2000s are calling and this time, we’ve got better blending skills.