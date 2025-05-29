ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Tube Dresses Are Back in 2025, And They’re Not Falling Down This Time

The striking fashion trend has made a comeback from the 2000s, and this time it is more secure than ever.

Khushi Kapoor and Ananya Panday
Khushi Kapoor and Ananya Panday have embraced tube dresses (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : May 29, 2025 at 5:01 PM IST

3 Min Read

There are certain things we never thought we’d see again after 2007: low-rise jeans, banana clips, and a Final Destination movie. But here we are halfway into 2025, and the tube dress has risen from the ashes of 2000s fashion faux pas. Only this time, it’s elevated and secured.

Today’s tube dresses aren’t the flimsy elastic terrors of our past. They’re architectural and versatile. If you need proof, just look at these celebs who’ve made the trend their own.

Kriti Sanon's Power Bandage Tube Dress

Let’s start with Kriti Sanon, who rolled up to the party like a Roman goddess moonlighting as a superhero. In a structured bandage tube dress, she gave us curves, confidence, and contouring that could make a Greek statue jealous. A bandage tube dress is designed to cling just right. Pair it with nude heels and a smoky eye and boom, you’re practically runway ready.

How to wear it IRL: Great for cocktail nights and date nights. Add a blazer for polish or go full glam with chandelier earrings and a slicked-back ponytail.

Triptii Dimri's Polka Dot Sweetheart Tube Dress

Triptii Dimri looks like she has walked out of a Lana Del Rey video in a vintage-inspired polka dot cocktail tube dress. It’s soft, flirty, and makes you want to drink rosé wine. This look is a throwback in the best way: sweetheart neckline, gentle ruching, and playful pattern all work together to say, “I’m the heroine of this film.” It's an ultra-flattering cut for all body types.

How to wear it IRL: A great pick for daytime parties, garden weddings, and dreamy vacation dinners. Think soft curls, kitten heels, and a cherry red lip for that retro femme fatale look.

Disha Patani's Mini Tube Dress

Disha Patani didn’t come to play. She came to serve in a bold yellow mini tube. Mini tube dresses are tricky: they show off legs, arms, and collarbones in one go. But if done right, they’re the ultimate statement. Just keep the rest of your look simple so people don’t go blind from the reflection.

How to wear it IRL: For a girls' night out, a birthday bash, or any event where you want to dance like nobody’s filming you but you secretly hope they are. Add strappy heels, a high ponytail, and sheer confidence.

Zendaya's Sequined Strapless Couture

Zendaya is essentially fashion’s final boss. If she’s wearing a sequined cocktail tube dress, that means it's a thing now. Her look is a masterclass in minimal styling with maximum impact. This is the haute couture version of the tube dress: structured, sparkly, and timeless. With her understated hair and makeup, Zendaya let the dress do the talking.

How to wear it IRL: Think red carpet, gala, or black-tie weddings. Keep accessories to a minimum—let your outfit be the drama.

How to Avoid a Wardrobe Malfunction

Worried about the dreaded slip? Here's how to keep your tube dress in place:

  1. Proper Fit: Ensure your dress fits snugly around the bust and torso. A well-fitted dress is less likely to slide down.
  2. Supportive Undergarments: Consider wearing a strapless bra or adhesive cups for added support.
  3. Double-Sided Tape: This is your secret weapon. Apply it along the top edge of your dress to secure it to your skin.
  4. Built-In Support: Opt for dresses with built-in boning or silicone grips along the neckline. These features provide extra hold and reduce the risk of slippage.

With the right fit and styling, a tube dress is a versatile piece that can take you from brunch to the red carpet. So, embrace the strapless silhouette and wear it with confidence.

Read more:

  1. Exclusive | After Fabulous Lives.... Shalini Passi Wants To Make Films Based On Indian Women Artists: 'They Deserve To Be Seen And Heard'
  2. Cannes You See the Message? India’s Fashion Diplomacy Is Making Headlines On The Global Red Carpet
  3. Deepika's Pointy Boots To Kiara's Thong Sandals: 5 Celebrity High Heel Shoes That Will Take You From Office to Afterparty

There are certain things we never thought we’d see again after 2007: low-rise jeans, banana clips, and a Final Destination movie. But here we are halfway into 2025, and the tube dress has risen from the ashes of 2000s fashion faux pas. Only this time, it’s elevated and secured.

Today’s tube dresses aren’t the flimsy elastic terrors of our past. They’re architectural and versatile. If you need proof, just look at these celebs who’ve made the trend their own.

Kriti Sanon's Power Bandage Tube Dress

Let’s start with Kriti Sanon, who rolled up to the party like a Roman goddess moonlighting as a superhero. In a structured bandage tube dress, she gave us curves, confidence, and contouring that could make a Greek statue jealous. A bandage tube dress is designed to cling just right. Pair it with nude heels and a smoky eye and boom, you’re practically runway ready.

How to wear it IRL: Great for cocktail nights and date nights. Add a blazer for polish or go full glam with chandelier earrings and a slicked-back ponytail.

Triptii Dimri's Polka Dot Sweetheart Tube Dress

Triptii Dimri looks like she has walked out of a Lana Del Rey video in a vintage-inspired polka dot cocktail tube dress. It’s soft, flirty, and makes you want to drink rosé wine. This look is a throwback in the best way: sweetheart neckline, gentle ruching, and playful pattern all work together to say, “I’m the heroine of this film.” It's an ultra-flattering cut for all body types.

How to wear it IRL: A great pick for daytime parties, garden weddings, and dreamy vacation dinners. Think soft curls, kitten heels, and a cherry red lip for that retro femme fatale look.

Disha Patani's Mini Tube Dress

Disha Patani didn’t come to play. She came to serve in a bold yellow mini tube. Mini tube dresses are tricky: they show off legs, arms, and collarbones in one go. But if done right, they’re the ultimate statement. Just keep the rest of your look simple so people don’t go blind from the reflection.

How to wear it IRL: For a girls' night out, a birthday bash, or any event where you want to dance like nobody’s filming you but you secretly hope they are. Add strappy heels, a high ponytail, and sheer confidence.

Zendaya's Sequined Strapless Couture

Zendaya is essentially fashion’s final boss. If she’s wearing a sequined cocktail tube dress, that means it's a thing now. Her look is a masterclass in minimal styling with maximum impact. This is the haute couture version of the tube dress: structured, sparkly, and timeless. With her understated hair and makeup, Zendaya let the dress do the talking.

How to wear it IRL: Think red carpet, gala, or black-tie weddings. Keep accessories to a minimum—let your outfit be the drama.

How to Avoid a Wardrobe Malfunction

Worried about the dreaded slip? Here's how to keep your tube dress in place:

  1. Proper Fit: Ensure your dress fits snugly around the bust and torso. A well-fitted dress is less likely to slide down.
  2. Supportive Undergarments: Consider wearing a strapless bra or adhesive cups for added support.
  3. Double-Sided Tape: This is your secret weapon. Apply it along the top edge of your dress to secure it to your skin.
  4. Built-In Support: Opt for dresses with built-in boning or silicone grips along the neckline. These features provide extra hold and reduce the risk of slippage.

With the right fit and styling, a tube dress is a versatile piece that can take you from brunch to the red carpet. So, embrace the strapless silhouette and wear it with confidence.

Read more:

  1. Exclusive | After Fabulous Lives.... Shalini Passi Wants To Make Films Based On Indian Women Artists: 'They Deserve To Be Seen And Heard'
  2. Cannes You See the Message? India’s Fashion Diplomacy Is Making Headlines On The Global Red Carpet
  3. Deepika's Pointy Boots To Kiara's Thong Sandals: 5 Celebrity High Heel Shoes That Will Take You From Office to Afterparty

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TUBE DRESSESFASHIONSUMMER FASHIONCELEBRITY STYLETUBE DRESS TREND

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

Bound By Blood, Bonded By A Kidney: 85-Year-Old Mother Saves Daughter’s Life In Jaipur

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.