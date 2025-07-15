You Can’t Code Your Way Out of a Flat Tyre: On World Youth Skills Day 2025, Reasons Why Skill-Based Education Is Critical Despite The Domination Of Tech And AI

We live in peculiar times. In the past decade, we’ve managed to invent apps that can remind us to drink water, fridges that can shop for groceries, and AI tools that can write poetry. We now routinely refer to algorithms as if they were siblings. Yet, even in this tech-soaked moment in history, the wisest voices in the room are saying skills still matter. Possibly more than ever.

Take, for instance, Devyani Jaipuria. As Chairperson of Dharav High School, Pro-Vice Chairperson - DPS International Gurugram, DPS 45 & Director at RJ Corp Healthcare, she’s a force who’s helped over 20,000 individuals gain practical, life-altering skills through her initiative Pravah. She insists that “while AI is undoubtedly a tool of the future, it must never replace the human ability to learn, reflect, communicate, and adapt”.

Jaipuria says, “Skill-based education shifts the learner’s role from passive consumer to active participant preparing them not only for exams, but for careers, citizenship, and lifelong learning.”

In other words, it’s nice that your watch can track your heart rate. But it would be better if you also knew how to use a defibrillator, or even how to talk someone out of a panic attack. Suppose you’re stranded on a road somewhere between Jaipur and Jaisalmer, with nothing but a flat tyre, patchy network, and a YouTube tutorial that needs buffering. It is in that moment that the ability to do something (as opposed to just “Googling” it) becomes your superpower.

Essential Bridge

Skill-based education, as educators like Ajay Singh, Principal of The Scindia School, Gwalior assert, is “that vital bridge between knowledge and action”. It’s the bit where students go from reading about leadership in a textbook to actually leading a team in a company. Or from memorizing chemical reactions to actually making soap, conducting an experiment, or failing and trying again.

Singh believes education must shape self-assured, adaptable individuals: young men who can “lead with creativity and purpose.” He emphasizes that tech is not the enemy, but rather a companion. Yet, it must be skill that takes the wheel. Not the other way around.

AI can spit out a recipe for dal makhani. But it can’t tell when the tadka smells just right. That’s you. That’s your skill. We’re beginning to conflate access with understanding. Just because your tablet can solve differential equations doesn’t mean you understand motion. Just because a chatbot can write you a summary of To Kill a Mockingbird doesn’t mean you can empathize with Atticus Finch. That’s the thing skill-based education aims to preserve: the human element. The ability to ask “Why?” before “How?” To argue. To listen. These aren’t just academic traits; they are the essence of living well in an ever-tumbling world.

Skill-based education aims to preserve the human element (Getty Images)

You Can’t Code Your Way Out of a Flat Tyre

Here’s something curious. According to McKinsey, the most sought-after traits in future employees aren’t deep coding skills or advanced machine learning knowledge. They’re adaptability, emotional intelligence, critical thinking, and the ability to communicate across cultures. In other words, things no app can deliver.

Says Siddharth Chaturvedi, Chancellor, Scope Global Skills University, “Today’s workforce demands more than just technical knowledge—it requires adaptability, critical thinking, and the ability to collaborate effectively with intelligent systems. To meet this need, educational institutions must move beyond traditional methods and integrate technology with hands-on, experiential learning. In my experience developing such models, I’ve seen firsthand how aligning education with industry requirements empowers students not only with competence, but with the confidence to navigate complex, evolving job landscapes.”

Jaipuria also insists that digital tools are enablers not replacements. They can help students access knowledge, personalize learning, even accommodate those with disabilities. But they cannot substitute lived experience. That’s why in schools like hers, learning is hands-on. Students collaborate, design, solve, discuss, debate. They are not simply preparing for exams; they’re preparing for careers, communities, and countries that are yet to exist. Skill-based education is not some fancy alternative curriculum. It’s the sturdy table on which every kind of future rests — whether it's medical, entrepreneurial, artistic, or technological.

The Eternal Importance of Being Useful

We are here to be able to be useful: to fix a leaky tap, plant a tree, comfort a friend, program a website, conduct an interview, or make a bowl of khichdi without setting fire to the kitchen. That’s what skill-based education gives us: a sense of competence and purpose. It makes us more human in a world increasingly dazzled by machines.

Digital tools can help students with various tasks but they cannot substitute lived experience (Getty Images)

Yes, technology will keep evolving. Soon, perhaps, your fridge will argue with your smartwatch about your diet. But unless we can balance that brilliance with basic human skills (like adaptability, problem-solving, and teamwork), we’ll be an awfully clever species with no idea how to fix the sink. Education must never become a race to keep up with gadgets. It should be a lifelong invitation to explore, create, and adapt — to be curious about how the world works and how we can contribute to it.

So let the bots write code. Let AI grade your spelling tests. But let the humans learn how to solder circuits, plant basil, solve a moral dilemma, or write a haiku about rain. Real learning begins not when you download something, but when you try to do something. As Jaipuria says, “It's not just about preparing students for the future. It's about preparing them to shape it.”