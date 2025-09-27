World Tourism Day 2025: Durga Puja Goes Inclusive In Delhi And Kolkata
Accessibility is no longer just a “nice-to-have.” Across India, the idea of inclusive travel is slowly taking shape.
Travel is supposed to mean freedom. New places, new people, new food, and that feeling when you step into a city you’ve never seen before. But for a lot of people in India, travel can feel like the opposite: one missing ramp, a washroom without support bars, or stairs with no alternative path, and suddenly the dream of travel turns into a wall.
World Tourism Day 2025 is celebrated on September 27 every year by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). It feels more relevant than ever at this time of the year, during peak religious festival season. Started in 1980, this day is about reminding us that tourism isn’t just about selfies at monuments. It’s about culture, jobs, connections, and inclusivity. This year, India has some powerful stories to tell.
Durga Puja Is Going Inclusive
Think Durga Puja and you picture the noise, the crowds, the lights, and the sheer madness of Kolkata in celebration mode. But for years, this madness has left many people out... seniors, people with disabilities, and those who just couldn’t navigate the chaotic pandals. To change this, on September 18th, 2025, UNESCO, alongside the Government of West Bengal and UN officials, launched a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for accessible Durga Puja, developed by IIT Kharagpur. The SOP covers 24 prominent puja pandals in Kolkata and has been shaped with input from Svayam, an NGO committed to accessibility. It provides a blueprint for inclusion: ramps for entry, sign language support, safe pathways, and facilities that allow every devotee to take part in Pushpanjali and community dining.
It’s not just Kolkata. In Delhi, the famous Pandara Road Puja has added ramps, taped step edges for better visibility, and even set up a medical room. Suddenly, Durga Puja feels like what it was always meant to be... a festival for everyone. To speak of accessible tourism is to speak of fairness. Tourism, after all, accounts for nearly 10% of global GDP and provides jobs to hundreds of millions. But more than economics, it is about participation in the shared life of a community. When a person with a disability cannot board a bus, or when a grandmother cannot visit the ghat because there are only steep stairs, it is exclusion from culture, from faith, from belonging.
India, with its scale, noise, and sensory overload, can be a hard place for accessibility. But it is also a country that thrives on jugaad and innovation. The SOP for Durga Puja is a prototype for how festivals, tourist sites, and public spaces can be reimagined. If replicated at scale, it could change how millions experience the joy of travel.
Accessible Tourism Beyond Festivals
Accessibility is no longer just a “nice-to-have.” Across India, the idea of inclusive travel is slowly taking shape:
- Railway stations like Mysuru and Jaipur now have tactile paths and lower ticket counters.
- Airports like Delhi and Kochi are testing apps for visually impaired navigation.
- Eco-stays like Kaivalya Nature Stay in Uttarakhand are building ramps, harvesting rainwater, and serving local food in ways that make even mountain travel easier for the elderly.
- In Varanasi, ramps are being added to ghats under the government’s Accessible India campaign.
- Hotels too are getting on board. Chains like ITC and Taj now have wheelchair-friendly rooms, trained staff, and even curated tours for differently abled travellers.
Travel As A Human Right
Tourism isn’t just about GDP numbers, it’s about being able to take part in life. Imagine a grandmother who can’t walk down the steps to the Ganga in Varanasi. Or a young man in a wheelchair who can’t enter a fort in Jaipur. India is messy, crowded, and noisy, but it’s also full of jugaad and innovation. The Durga Puja SOP is proof. If we can rethink festivals, why not rethink our monuments, hotels, and cities?
Accessible tourism is not just an option. It’s the future. World Tourism Day 2025 reminds us that travel isn’t truly travel unless everyone can do it, whether on two legs, with a cane, or in a wheelchair.
